Leah Remini, Jennifer Lopez’s best friend, and husband Angelo Pagán announce divorce after 21 years

Hollywood’s beloved couple, Leah Remini and Angelo Pagán, have unexpectedly decided to part ways after over two decades of marriage. The actress took to her social media late on the night of August 29 to announce her split, explaining that the decision was ‘tough’ but that the couple ‘no longer fit.’ Remini and Pagán said they wanted to be 'transparent’ since their marriage was 'so publicly' highlighted on TV over the years. Leah Remini and husband Angelo Pagán announce divorce after 21 years(Leah Remini's Instagram)

Leah Remini and Angelo Pagán announce divorce

Leah Remini, who is close friends with Jennifer Lopez (who has also recently filed for divorce from Ben Affleck) announced her own separation from her husband Angelo Pagán. In a shared Instagram message, the couple, married since 2003, shared they're feeling down but also proud of how they're handling this tough period together. Remini and Pagán also said they have a lot to sort out as they step into this next phase of their lives.

"Well, here we are. After 28 years together and 21 years of marriage, we have decided to file for divorce," the statement read. “This decision came after a lot of thought and care, and as hard as divorce is, we are approaching this with a positive outlook because we know it’s what’s best for us,” the announcement continued.

‘We both changed, as people do’

In a lengthy post, the couple explained how people naturally change over time. Despite their split, they plan to continue celebrating holidays and family gatherings together. They cited their split as a result of growing into roles that no longer fit them but emphasised that a strong bond still exists between them.

“From our perspective, this marriage was a huge success. And now, we’re looking forward to creating even more cherished moments—just in a different way,” they added.

More about Leah Remini and Angelo Pagán

Leah and Angelo first met in 1996 at a Cuban club in Los Angeles. They married in 2003 and soon welcomed their daughter, Sofia Bella. The couple also shares three children from Angelo’s previous marriage. Their romance has long been celebrated in the industry. While Remini described meeting Pagán as 'love at first sight' in a 2010 interview with Redbook, she was also candid about the ups and downs they faced throughout their relationship

Remini and Pagán have said they'll be open with their fans as they figure things out, telling them they want to show other couples going through the same thing that getting a divorce doesn't mean their relationship is over the hill.

On the flip side, Remini and Jennifer Lopez got back together after hitting a few rough spots because of Lopez's marriage with Ben Affleck in 2022. Reportedly Remini had some worries about the relationship, but Lopez went through with the marriage, which briefly caused some tension between them.