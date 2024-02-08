Beyonce or Leah Remini? Fans question identity of Madame Tussauds wax statue

While some wax statues look like the exact replicas of people they are based on, some turn out to be the exact opposite. Madame Tussauds Blackpool in the UK recently unveiled two new fax figures of the music industry's top stars, Lady Gaga and Beyonce. The former singer's wax figure didn't draw as much as the Single Ladies hitmaker's. However, netizens have set social media ablaze, comparing the wax figure's resemblance to American actress Leah Remini. Fans say that the new wax statue of Beyonce looks like Leah Remini(Beyonce Press/ X, formerly Twitter)

Fans wonder if it's Leah Remini or Beyonce?

The Madame Tussauds wax figure of Beyonce, which was unveiled on Wednesday, depicts the Crazy in Love singer dressed in a striking silver bodysuit with a long flowy bow. The singer's statue is also complete with matching silver gloves. Despite a somewhat close resemblance to Beyonce, which is most evident by the long light brownish-blonde hair, fans are in complete disbelief that it is indeed her.

Shortly after the wax figure's photos went viral, netizens flocked to social media to share their reactions. The common consensus appears to be that the statue looks more like the King of Queens star. One fan shared the picture of the wax figure on X, formerly Twitter, along with the caption, “I thought this was Leah Remini before I opened the pic.” Agreeing with the statement, another fan queried, “Is that Leah Remini?”

This is not the first time that a celebrity wax statue has drawn criticism. Back in October last year, a wax museum in Paris received severe backlash for “whitewashing” a statue of Dwayne Johnson. The WWE star took to his Instagram account to address the situation by reposting a video shared by one of his friends.

“For the record, I’m going to have my team reach out to our friends at Grevin Museum, in Paris France 🇫🇷 so we can work at “updating” my wax figure here with some important details and improvements- starting with my skin color And next time I’m in Paris, I’ll stop in and have a drink with myself,” the Black Adam star wrote.