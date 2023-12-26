Joker Folie à Deux: Todd Philips shares new images of Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix on Christmas Day

Joker: Folie À Deux is one of the most anticipated films of next year, ever since it was announced that Lady Gaga would play Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix's Joker in the sequel to 2019's Joker. Now, director Todd Phillips had the best Christmas gift for eager fans as he shared new pictures of Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix on his Instagram account. (Also read: Joker 2 reveals a captivating glimpse of Joaquin Phoenix in Gotham City) Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix in the new still.

New images from Joker: Folie à Deux

In the first photo shared by the director, Joaquin Phoenix is seen as Arthur Fleck, in the grid which appears to be a cell window with the number "E258" above it. The next shot has Lady Gaga as Harley, looking at Joaquin Phoenix, who is now seen in his signature Joker makeup and suit. Todd shared the pictures with the caption: "Wishing everyone a happy holiday and a beautiful new year. Oct 2024 #Joker2".

More details

The first look of Lady Gaga as Harley Quin was released earlier this year on Valentine's Day. Todd Philips had shared the first look of the film and captioned it, "Happy Valentine's Day." Lady Gaga also shared the same picture on her Instagram. It had Gaga's Harley Quinn holding the face of Joaquin Phoenix's Joker in her hands in an expression of shock.

The shoot of the sequel wrapped up in April, with the director sharing two new images of Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix. In his announcement, Todd expressed his gratitude and said, "That's a wrap. Thanks to these two (+ the entire cast) and the BEST crew that the film industry has to offer. From top to bottom. Gonna crawl into a cave now (edit room) and put it all together."

About Joker

The original 2019 film, Joker was supposed to be a standalone film, but the R-rated film was critically and commercially successful, and went on to generate over a billion dollars globally. The first film followed the origin story of Joker who is famously known for being Batman's enemy. It starred Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz and Frances Conroy. It opened to rave reviews, ultimately winning the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival. It was nominated for 11 Academy Awards, winning two. Joaquin Phoenix received his first Oscar for Best Actor whereas Hildur Guðnadóttir won for Best Original Score.

Warner Bros. is all set to release Joker: Folie à Deux in theaters Oct. 9, 2024.

