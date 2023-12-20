Beyonce dubbed Grindr's Mother of the Year, surpassing Taylor Swift

As 2023 comes to a close, various online platforms have released the names of their users' favourite celebrities for the year. One celebrity in particular- Taylor Swift gained major attention this year. While she reigned across Spotify and Billboard charts, Grindr users had another A-lister in their mind. The gay dating app surveyed its 10,000 users for its Unwrapped 2023 report. The LGBTQ+ social networking platform ultimately crowned Beyonce as Mother of the Year. Beyonce surpasses Taylor Swift as she becomes Grindr's Mother of the Year

‘Mother is Mothering’

According to Grindr Unwrapped 2023 report, Beyonce surpassed the Midnights singer, Dolly Parton, Kylie Minogue, and Madonna. The official website for the report features the message, “Mother is Mothering,” alongside an image of the Renaissance crooner.

Tristan Pineiro, VP of brand marketing at Grindr told Rolling Stone, “Beyoncé gave us everything on her ballroom culture-inspired Renaissance tour and film, making her the undisputed mother of the year — the inspirational queen who just gets us.” “The queer community has always had its finger on the pulse of pop culture, and it's always so much fun to see our users' hot takes on the year via Unwrapped,” Pineiro added.

Grindr's Song of the Year

Despite earning the Mother of the Year title, Beyonce failed to rank on Grindr's Song of the Year chart. Minogue topped the list with her song Padam, Padam, followed by Cyrus for Flowers, Rush by Troye Sivan, SZA's Kill Bill, and Swift ft. Ice Spice's Karma.

Grindr's Biggest Serves of 2023

Beyonce again topped the Biggest Serves of 2023 list, thanks to her striking Renaissance tour costumes. The next four serves were clinched by Britney Spears for dancing with knives, Rihanna for her Superbowl performance, Swift's stage dive during the Eras Tour show, and funnily enough, the cockroach at Met Gala.