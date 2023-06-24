Home / Entertainment / Music / Kylie Minogue's hilarious impersonation of a computer voice singing 'Padam Padam' leaves fans in stitches!

Kylie Minogue's hilarious impersonation of a computer voice singing 'Padam Padam' leaves fans in stitches!

In a recent SXM interview, Kylie Minogue showcased her comedic genius by impersonating a computer-generated voice singing her hit song “Padam Padam.”

In a recent interview with SXM, pop music sensation Kylie Minogue left fans in stitches as she showcased her impeccable comedic timing by impersonating how a computer-generated voice would sing her latest hit "Padam Padam." The video clip of her amusing rendition has taken the internet by storm, adding yet another highlight to her illustrious five-decade career.

Kylie Minogue, a beloved icon from Australia, has been a dominant force in the pop music world for many years. Her recent release, the electrifying "Padam Padam," has not only resonated with her loyal fanbase but has also attracted a fresh wave of listeners, notably within the LGBTQ+ community.

Since its release on May 18 as the lead single from her upcoming album "Tension," "Padam Padam" has been making waves worldwide. The song has garnered millions of streams, spurred memes, inspired choreography videos, and essentially received the warm embrace of the Gen Z-run internet (not to mention a nod of approval from fellow Australian Nicole Kidman).

In a candid conversation with TODAY.com, Minogue expressed her delight at the overwhelming response to "Padam Padam." She revealed that she has fully embraced the song's catchy chorus, finding herself repeating it throughout the day. "'Padam Padam' is always there. It's either in the back of my head, the frontal lobes, or actually coming out of my mouth. And I'm loving it. I don't think I'll ever get sick of it," she says. "It lives and breathes."

But it was during the interview with SXM that Minogue took her fans by surprise with her hilarious impersonation. Demonstrating her remarkable sense of humor, she mimicked how a computer-generated voice would sing "Padam Padam," delivering a spot-on rendition that left everyone in stitches.

As Kylie Minogue continues to dominate the music industry with her unparalleled talent and infectious energy, her latest impersonation video adds another unforgettable moment to her long list of achievements. With her upcoming album "Tension" on the horizon, fans eagerly anticipate what surprises she has in store next. Until then, we'll be singing "Padam Padam" with a smile on our faces, thanks to Kylie's endearing and entertaining presence.

