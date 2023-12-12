close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Music / Beyonce accused of ripping off Japanese designer's artwork for Renaissance tour, here's why her fans disagree

Beyonce accused of ripping off Japanese designer's artwork for Renaissance tour, here's why her fans disagree

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Dec 12, 2023 10:24 AM IST

Japanese designer Hajime Sorayama has accused Beyoncé of ripping off his designs for her Renaissance tour. However singer's fans quickly rubished the claims

Ace singer Beyoncé's Renaissance tour has been hit by a major controversy, she has been accused of ripping off the artwork of Japanese designer Hajime Sorayama.

Japanese designer Hajime Sorayama has posted images Beyoncé's look during Renaissance tour, looking strikingly similar to his artwork
Japanese designer Hajime Sorayama has posted images Beyoncé's look during Renaissance tour, looking strikingly similar to his artwork

Sorayama shared several images on his Instagram on Monday to claim the Grammy winner, 42, did not ask him for permission before assumedly using his futuristic sketches for her Renaissance tour visuals.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

“Yo @beyonce 🤘 You should have asked me ‘officially’ so that I could make much better work for you as like my man @theweeknd ✊,” Sorayama captioned a five-photo slideshow that compared his art to some of her performance graphics and outfits.

Also Read: Selena Gomez reveals she's been dating Benny Blanco since 6 months

The first picture showed Break My Soul singer's face on a massive screen on one of the several dozen stages. She is seen sporting a chrome, alien-like headpiece that swooped down on her forehead and featured pointy cylinders over her ears. She accessorized the robotic look with silver lip rings.

The post has other images depicting designer's futuristic images which bear a striking resemblance to Sorayama's design showing women wearing strikingly similar headpieces along with matching geometric getups resembling fitted tin suits.

‘It’s inspired from Metropolis, Mugler, Gaultier'

However, Beyonce's fans were quick to defend her, “She’s wearing Thierry Mugler based off an archive Mugler look that referenced metropolis. Were you this incensed when she wore a similar headpiece in 2007 at the BET awards?”, wrote a user,

“I understand you feel like your art has been imitated and copied by her but this visual has been out for months (6+ months) so to now have outrage about it. Seems like a reach for something or a grab at something,” another person echoed.

Many claimed they both drew inspiration from the 1927 German expressionist science-fiction silent film, “Metropolis.”

“Metropolis, Mugler, Gaultier, and more have all done this. You don’t own the Android aesthetic,” a user stated.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out