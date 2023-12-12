Selena Gomez reveals she's been dating Benny Blanco since 6 months: 'He's better than anyone I've ever been with'

American singer and songwriter Selena Gomez, who seemingly confirmed that she's dating producer Benny Blanco, has shared more about her relationship, reported People. Gomez, 31, revealed the relationship's timeline as she left another comment on a fan page's Instagram post. Also read: Selena Gomez flashes ‘B’ ring in new photo; fans ask if boyfriend Benny Blanco ‘put a diamond on her ring finger?’ Selena Gomez had recently confirmed she is in a relationship. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

In response to a statement that she was "mad" at her followers for their reaction to the relationship news, Gomez said, "Not mad. It's been 6 months bb. I will always defend my friends, family and fans till the day I die."

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Gomez also expressed her adoration for Blanco in a comment on another fan page's post. "He's still better than anyone I've ever been with. Facts."

In another comment, she wrote that Blanco "has treated me better than any human being on this planet," and in yet another, she called him "the best thing that's ever happened to me."

Her first recognition of the relationship came in the form of a one-word comment -- "Facts" -- on a post speculating on the two singers' relationship. She said, "He is my absolute everything in my heart."

Selena on her upcoming album

Aside from spilling the beans on her love life, the Only Murders in the Building star used her unusual burst of social media activity to preview some of the new music she's working on -- and to get honest about plastic surgery.

In response to a comment about her appearance, she cheekily replied, "Hahahaha I've had Botox bb girl."

In the same post, she teased the release of her forthcoming album, saying, "Omg I'm so excited it's coming" when a fan asked for "good music." She also said the music is coming "way before my birthday," which is in July. Prior to Blanco, Gomez was romantically linked to Zayn Malik -- the two were allegedly spotted "making out" at dinner in New York City in March -- and Drew Taggart before that in January, reported People.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place