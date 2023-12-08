Selena Gomez flashes ‘B’ ring in new photo; fans ask if boyfriend Benny Blanco ‘put a diamond on her ring finger?’

Selena Gomez's latest photo has sent fans into a tizzy. On Friday, the singer took to Instagram Stories to reveal a cute diamond ring on her ring finger. The ring was personalised with the initial B. Soon after, fans took to X (Formerly Twitter) to discuss Selena's photo, and specifically if she was using that new diamond to tease her relationship with Benny Blanco. Some also said there was not need to read too much into things, as the singer might just be promoting her upcoming album. Also read: Selena Gomez confirms she's dating Benny Blanco: Meet the new boyfriend Selena Gomez flashes diamond ring with B in new photo

Recently, the singer made headlines after she responded to rumours of her dating music producer Benny Blanco. Selena Gomez went on an Instagram commenting spree on Thursday, responding to fans' reaction to her rumoured relationship. “He is my absolute everything in my heart,” she commented on a post about her dating Benny, before replying to other comments. “He's still better than anyone I've ever been with. Facts," she said in another comment.

Twitter reacts to Selena's ring pic

Now, sharing Selena's ring picture, a fan wrote on Twitter, "If a picture speaks a thousand words, than one with a diamond ring on the ring finger is telling us a whole damn novel." Another asked, "Did Benny Blanco just put a diamond Selena's ring finger?" A person also said, "Don’t tell me it’s for him (Benny Blanco)." Another wrote, "She’s teasing Benny."

One also said, "Selena Gomez shows a 'B' ring in recent photo, is she teasing SG3?" The singer is reportedly working on another album, and some think she is promoting it with her latest photo. Selena had also shared picture of herself wearing an 'SG3' tease bracelet a couple of years ago.

Selena confirms dating Benny

After an Instagram account posted a photo of Selena with Benny, PopCrave shared on X that the singer replied to many fan comments. Selena also defended her relationship with Benny as she replied to a comment by an Instagram user, writing, “I don't understand. If you actually care about me. This is my happiest. If you don't feel free to say whatever you want. But I will never allow your words to guide my life. Ever. I'm done. If you can't accept me at my happiest then don't be in my life at all.”

Benny Blanco is a record producer and songwriter, who has worked with Rihanna, Katy Perry and Ed Sheeran, and many other singers, including with Selena on the song I Can't Get Enough (2018)

