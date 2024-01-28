 WWE Royal Rumble: Kevin Owens loses to Logan Paul, calls for a ‘rematch’ - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Sports / WWE / WWE Royal Rumble: Kevin Owens loses to Logan Paul, calls for a ‘rematch’

WWE Royal Rumble: Kevin Owens loses to Logan Paul, calls for a ‘rematch’

ByArya Vaishnavi
Jan 28, 2024 06:40 PM IST

Keep reading to know what Kevin Owens said after losing to Logan Paul during the WWE Royal Rumble

Logan Paul retained his US Championship title at the WWE Royal Rumble on Saturday, January 27. The Youtuber-turned-fighter defeated challenger Kevin Owens after the referee called off the match over a pair of brass knuckles. However, shortly after losing to Paul, Owens warned the Maverick with the call for a “rematch.” Meanwhile, the Impaulsive host shared a celebratory post on social media late last night.

Logan Paul defeats Kevin Owens, retains US Championship title
Logan Paul defeats Kevin Owens, retains US Championship title

Kevin Owens warns Logan Paul after WWE Royal Rumble defeat

During an after-match interview, Owens told WWE interviewer Cathy Kelley, “I hope Logan Paul knows, I'm coming for a rematch. There's no way things can end this way. First of all, he brought in the brass knuckles.” Initially, there was some sort of hope that Owens might clinch his title match victory. But, it went downhill after Ryan Tran spotted him using the concealed weapon to hit Paul.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

In light of his ultimate disqualification, Owens said, “In French, that's called a 'poing américain' which literally translates meaning American Fist, which is appropriate because he's the United States Champion. Doesn't do anything by the book, brings in American Fists, in trying to retain the US title.”

“Next time I get Logan Paul in the ring and that title is on the line, I'm winning that championship. I should be champion,” the 39-year-old wrestler added. However, despite losing to Paul, Owens was proud of his performance, especially slamming the YouTuber on a table. “At least, I put him through a table. You know what that's called? A moral victory,” Owens explained.

Fans react to Logan Paul defending his US title

One fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Congratulations Logan Paul for a fantastic win tonight !!” Another fan said, “Logan kinda pulled an Eddie Guerrero hahaha.” One more fan expressed, “The fans hated that 😂 Logan is good for wwe, I like his style.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On