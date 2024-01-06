Logan Paul reveals bruised face after Kevin Owens' knockout punch on WWE SmackDown

During his latest appearance on WWE SmackDown, Logan Paul was knocked out cold by his rival Kevin Owens. The Friday night episode saw the United States champ receiving a brutal punch from his opponent, who earned the title shot against Paul after defeating Santos Escobar. The 28-year-old wrestler later took to social media to address the incident. Paul shared a picture of his bruised face on his Instagram story along with the message, “He actually got me.” Logan Paul gets hit in the face by Kevin Owens

Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens

During the January 5th episode of the WWE SmackDown, Paul spectated the match between Owens and Santos from the commentary desk. As Owens emerged victorious, he earned the title shot against Paul to challenge him at the Royal Rumble later this month.

Owens is the first fighter to challenge the social media sensation since he first clinched the champ status from Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel. Following his victory, Paul went on to the ring to congratulate him.

However, his mockery crossed a line with his challenger. The YouTuber-turned-boxer declared himself “the greatest United States Champion in history” and ridiculed Owens for thinking a Canadian could win the US title.

“You beating me for the US title is like the Canucks winning the Stanley Cup… it's never going to happen!” Paul said. This chatter soon turned into a shocking moment, with Owens punching Paul in the face knocking him to the ground.

Fans react to Logan Paul's bruised face

Shortly after Paul shared the picture, WWE fans flocked to social media to express their thoughts. One fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “I'm not surprised, Logan Paul always seems to end up on the losing side.” Another said, “Hilarious. The absolute outrage at saying the Canucks winning a cup.” One more said, “Hopefully he's cleaned up his act IRL, because he's really found himself a spot in the WWE.”