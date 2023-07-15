Home / Sports / Wwe News / WWE SmackDown LIVE updates (July 14, 2023): Asuka defends her women's championship title against Bianca Belair
Live

WWE SmackDown LIVE updates (July 14, 2023): Asuka defends her women's championship title against Bianca Belair

Jul 15, 2023 05:28 AM IST
WWE SmackDown LIVE updates: Asuka vs Bianca Belair, AJ Styles vs Santos Escobar vs Butch vs Grayson Waller

Asuka will defend her women's championship title against Bianca Belair on Friday night SmackDown tonight.

Asuka will defend her women's championship title against Bianca Belair on SmackDown
Asuka will defend her women's championship title against Bianca Belair on SmackDown(WWE)

A fatal 4-way match will take place among AJ Styles, Santos Escobar, Butch and Grayson Waller. They would strive to secure a spot for a title match against United States Champion Austin Theory.

Sheamus & Ridge Holland will seek glory against Pretty Deadly.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 15, 2023 05:28 AM IST

    WWE SmackDown LIVE updates: Here is what Bianca Belair has to say!

  • Jul 15, 2023 05:20 AM IST

    WWE SmackDown LIVE updates:: Check out the proposed title match

    WWE SmackDown LIVE updates:
  • Jul 15, 2023 05:05 AM IST

    WWE SmackDown LIVE updates: Keep an eye on Jey Uso tonight !

  • Jul 15, 2023 04:55 AM IST

    WWE SmackDown LIVE updates: The race for a title match against Austin Theory begins tonight!

  • Jul 15, 2023 04:53 AM IST

    WWE SmackDown LIVE updates: Sheamus & Ridge Holland will take on Pretty Deadly.

  • Jul 15, 2023 04:45 AM IST

    WWE SmackDown LIVE updates: Welcome to the live coverage!

    Welcome to the live coverage of WWE SmackDown

wwe smackdown live

WWE SmackDown LIVE updates: Asuka defends her title against Bianca Belair

wwe news
Updated on Jul 15, 2023 05:20 AM IST

WWE SmackDown LIVE updates: Asuka vs Bianca Belair, AJ Styles vs Santos Escobar vs Butch vs Grayson Waller

Asuka will defend her women's championship title against Bianca Belair on SmackDown(WWE)
ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta

Cody Rhodes challenges Brock Lesnar for one-to-one fight at 2023 WWE SummerSlam

Fans are excited on the prospect of a clash between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar given their ongoing rivalry.

Brock Lesnar(WWE)
wwe news
Published on Jul 11, 2023 03:39 PM IST
ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta

‘This was…’: Solo Sikoa reacts after defeat to The Usos at WWE Money in the Bank

In the high voltage encounter officially termed "Bloodline Civil War", Reigns was pinned by Jey Uso in the climax to grab a historic win.

Solo Sikoa-Roman Reigns had lost their tag team match against The Usos at 2023 WWE Money in the Bank(Twitter)
wwe news
Published on Jul 09, 2023 03:29 AM IST
ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta

Jey Uso breaks silence after handing humiliating defeat to Roman Reigns at MITB

Jey Uso etched his name in history as he became the first wrestler in 1294 days to have pinned Roman Reigns.

The Usos won the
wwe news
Published on Jul 07, 2023 03:56 AM IST
ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta

Damian Priest picks ‘big star’ as dream MITB cash-in among former WWE wrestlers

Damian Priest responded to a question from a Twitter user. The fan had asked him "If you could cash-in on any former champion, who would you pick?.

Damian Priest became Mr. Money in the Bank by winning the men's ladder match at 2023 WWE Money in the Bank recently held in London, England.(WWE)
wwe news
Published on Jul 06, 2023 05:58 AM IST
ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta

Triple H informs fans about injury to WWE superstar at 2023 Money in the Bank

Triple H revealed that the superstar got injured while walking to the backstage area.

Triple H did a press conference after the conclusion of 2023 WWE Money in the Bank(Twitter)
wwe news
Published on Jul 03, 2023 04:15 AM IST
ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta

2023 WWE Money in the Bank Results: Reigns gets pinned for 1st time in 3.5 years

2023 WWE Money in the Bank Results: The Usos defeat Roman Reigns-Solo Sikoa, Damian Priest and Iyo Sky win MITB, Rollins and Gunther retain respective titles

The Usos won the Bloodline Civil War match against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. Jey Uso pinned Reigns to grab the victory.(WWE)
wwe news
Updated on Jul 02, 2023 05:09 AM IST
ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta

WWE pays rich tributes to star wrestler Darren Drozdov who died at age 54

In WWE, he was known to fans as both Puke and Droz during his days as a competitor. In his prime, he was a strongly built 6’3″ man who weighed 245 pounds.

Darren Drozdov died of natural causes at the age of 54, on Friday, June 30(Twitter/@WWE)
wwe news
Published on Jul 01, 2023 02:59 PM IST
ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta

2023 WWE Money in the Bank: Full match card, live streaming details and timing

2023 WWE Money in the Bank: All you need to know about live streaming details, match card, match timing and venue.

WWE Money In The Bank matches will take place on Saturday, July 1, 2023.(WWE website)
wwe news
Updated on Jul 01, 2023 07:45 AM IST
ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta

When will Roman Reigns return to action since betrayal by The Usos?

Fans are excited on the prospect of Reigns' return as the Tribal Chief might cut a promo, addressing the fallout in The Bloodline.

Roman Reigns(AP)
wwe news
Published on Jun 24, 2023 05:00 PM IST
ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta

The Usos launch scathing verbal attack on Roman Reigns through latest tweet

On Friday night SmackDown, Jey Uso took his brother Jimmy Uso's side and attacked The Tribal Chief, thus causing The Bloodline to crumble.

Roman Reigns(AP)
wwe news
Published on Jun 19, 2023 07:11 AM IST
ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta

WWE shares Rhea Ripley's incredible six-year transformation in Instagram post

WWE shared two photographs of Ripley showcasing her transformation in last six years since her debut in 2017.

Rhea Ripley(Twitter)
wwe news
Published on Jun 18, 2023 05:00 PM IST
ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta

‘We at war…’: Solo Sikoa reacts to upcoming tag team match against The Usos

Roman Reigns will team up with Solo Sikoa against Jey and Jimmy in a tag team match at Money in the Bank live event on Saturday, July 1.

Reigns will team up with Sikoa against Jey and Jimmy in a tag team match at Money in the Bank live event on Saturday, July 1. (Twitter)
wwe news
Published on Jun 18, 2023 09:47 AM IST
ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta

The Bloodline falls apart, Reigns attacked by The Usos, Paul Heyman cries- Watch

Jey Uso took his brother Jimmy's side and attacked Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on Friday night SmackDown.

Jey Uso took his brother Jimmy Uso's side and attacked Roman Reigns on SmackDown(Twitter)
wwe news
Published on Jun 17, 2023 04:20 PM IST
ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta

‘Everyone thought I was…’: Dominik Mysterio opens up on his character in WWE

The Judgement Day member talked about how he didn't want to be a babyface like his father.

Dominik Mysterio(Twitter)
wwe news
Published on Jun 17, 2023 08:50 AM IST
ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Story Saved
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 15, 2023
