Jimmy Uso gets slapped on WWE SmackDown, Xavier Woods and netizens react- Watch

On Friday night WWE SmackDown, Jimmy Uso suffered a major humiliation as he was slapped by female wrestler 'Michin' Mia Yim. On SmackDown, Karl Anderson went one-on-one against Jimmy in a bid to take revenge for the beatdown by The Bloodline on AJ Styles. While Anderson gave a tough fight, Solo Sikoa distracted him which paved the way for Jimmy to eventually grab the win with a Samoan Splash. The moment when Jimmy Uso was slapped(X(Formerly Twitter)/@AustinCreedWins)

While The Bloodline including Jimmy were leaving the arena, Jimmy teased Yim prompting her to slap him in full public view.

WWE star Austin Creed aka Xavier Woods tweeted a video of the moment and in mocking reference to Jimmy, captioned it "WHAT DID THE FIVE FINGERS SAY TO THE FACE?!?!".

Netizens also reacted to the video of the moment when Jimmy was slapped in the presence of Roman Reigns' manager Paul Heyman.

"Heymans reaction was great," commented one user.

"A palm reader could tell Mia's future by reading Jimmy's face," posted another fan.

"Heyman’s face told the entire story when Mia Yim slapped Jimmy," wrote a third fan.

"Paul Heyman's reaction faces have to be the best in the business," reacted a fourth user.

Meanwhile, it has become clear that in the upcoming WWE Fastlane grand event to be held on October 7, John Cena and LA Knight will together be seen in action against The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa. Originally, Cena and AJ Styles were to fight in a tag team match against the duo of Jimmy and Sikoa. But Styles had to be hospitalised after a beatdown by The Bloodline members.

The other matches that have been announced to take place during WWE Fastlane 2023 are: World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (Last Man Standing Match) and WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka.

