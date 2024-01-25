YouTuber Unspeakable aka Nathan Graham buys a house on Amazon, shares his experience of living in the tiny setup

In what seems to be a first, YouTuber Unspeakable aka Nathan Graham bought a house on Amazon. His January 2024 purchase takes shopping on the online retailor to a whole new level. His unique adventure didn't have him build the structure, rather the house itself rolled down to him. Unspeakable buys a house on Amazon, which is as small as...(Unspeakable YouTube channel)

The online personality posted his out-of-the-ordinary experience on TikTok, as well as his YouTube channel. Spelling out his share of anecdotes, he further revealed his small setup that was later fully furnished with other Amazon purchases. From folding out the structure in the open yard, to finding the keys taped to the door handle, the entire series of building this remote setup is detailed out in his video.

Graham even left a 5-star review on Amazon for stating, “It didn't come with instructions and we put in together”. Despite his initial fears of possibly getting scammed due to the absence of any previous reviews on the page, Unspeakable went ahead with the crazy idea. On top of that, he and his team bought a dozen load of items from the same e-commerce platform to fill up his new establishment.

Watch the new Nathan Graham house tour video

This extremely questionable idea turned fruitful has forever changed the house-buying experience. Forget the days when one would have to deal with all the hassle of narrowing down ideal options. On a whim, he challenged himself to a dare to fully live off Amazon items. And the next thing you know, Nathan's unhinged plan has proved that anything can be bought off Amazon.

How to Buy Unspeakable's Amazon House Online

His simple search for a house on the online platform is listed as the “Chery Industrial Expandable Prefab House 19 ft X 20 ft”. In his video, he also goes on to question if he's possibly the only person on the planet to have bought a house like this.

His quirky house tour on YouTube reveals features like a flat screen TV, bunk beds, a small dining room adjacent to a mini kitchen filled with hot plates, a toilet that looks like an almirah and more basic amenities that make up a residence. Decked out with all Amazon purchases, Nathan Graham's new humble abode can be whatever he likes it to be - a party pad, or even a gaming paradise.

Also known as UnspeakableGaming, Nathan Johnson Graham is a kid-friendly YouTuber who skyrocketed to fame in 2016 with his Minecraft ideas. Following the same trend as his latest Amazon challenge, he often posts videos of pranking his friends as well.