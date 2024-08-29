JLo is ‘livid’ amid Ben Affleck-Kick Kennedy dating rumours: Report

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly furious over rumours of Ben Affleck, 52, dating much younger Kathleen “Kick” Kennedy. The Let's Get Loud singer filed for divorce from the Argo actor on August 20 after months of speculations about their growing rift. While their divorce has yet to be finalised, Affleck is already being romantically linked with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s second-oldest child. Ben Affleck and Kick Kennedy's dating rumours have reportedly left Jennifer Lopez upset

As social media is abuzz with Affleck and Kennedy's dating rumours, a source revealed Lopez's frustrations to In Touch. “The word is Ben and Kick have been spending time together and getting to know each other. Ben’s telling people it’s none of their business. He’s not going to explain whom he’s friends with, and the sooner he and J. Lo can wrap up this divorce and move on with each of their lives, the better,” the insider said.

“But J. Lo figures there’s no smoke without fire,” the source continued, adding, “She’s livid at the thought that he’s been chasing tail at the same time she was fighting tooth and nail to save the marriage, and there’s no way she’s willing to let this go.” Despite the insider's claims, a representative for Affleck told the outlet that the rumours about him dating Kennedy are “not true.”

However, the In Touch insider went on to explain that even if Affleck there is nothing going on between the duo, he won't stay single for long. “The fact is Kick is young and gorgeous and just his type. It’s no wonder everyone’s assuming something is going on, even if Ben’s trying to downplay it,” the source said, adding that the Hypnotic star is “not going to sit around single for long. He’s ready to enjoy his life again.”

The source went on to explain that as Lopez and Affleck have now been “separated for nearly six months,” he is not the type to “live like a monk forever.” However, the On the Floor hitmaker is “not ready to make this easy on him,” the insider said. “She’s devastated, and the news that Ben’s dating a woman nearly 20 years younger than her, whether he admits it or not, is only making her more upset.”