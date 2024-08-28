JLo made one request in Ben Affleck divorce filing that ‘speaks a ton’

After months of speculations about their marital woes, Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on August 20. The Let's Get Loud singer quietly made the move on the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding ceremony. In the petition, which was filed at Los Angeles County Superior Court, the 55-year-old singer cited “irreconcilable differences” as the cause for divorce. A legal source familiar with the matter revealed to People that Lopez made a major request in the filing that “speaks a ton.” FILE - Jennifer Lopez, right, and Ben Affleck kiss at the premiere of the film "The Last Duel" during the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Sept. 10, 2021. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)(Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Jennifer Lopez made one major request in divorce filing

The On The Floor hitmaker requested the court to change her legal last name from Affleck to her maiden name, Lopez. This means that once the divorce is finalised, her official name will be Jennifer Lynn Lopez. This marks the end of a fourth marriage for the Dance Again singer and a second for Affleck, who was married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018. Meanwhile, Lopez and the Argo star were engaged twice, first in 2002 and again in 2021. Their divorce comes nearly two decades after they first parted ways in 2004.

Shortly after her marriage to Affleck in 2022, Lopez caught media attention for taking on Affleck's name. However, she shut down the criticism surrounding her decision to change her last name in a cover story for Vogue. “People are still going to call me Jennifer Lopez. But my legal name will be Mrs. Affleck because we’re joined together,” the All I Have singer said, adding, “We’re husband and wife. I’m proud of that. I don’t think that’s a problem.” At the time, Lopez also slammed the idea of the Hypnotic star taking on her last name as “not traditional.”

Lopez and Affleck's divorce comes after months of reports about a growing rift between the couple. A source familiar with both sides of the story told People, “They are very different people. She’s super public and is more social, and he’s more of an introvert and is happy to hang out at home.” A separate insider revealed to the outlet that Affleck's “mood swings” and “big highs and lows” contributed to them parting ways. “Who he said he was and who he turned out to be were two different people,” the insider added.

