Jennifer Lopez ‘relieved’ after divorce from Ben Affleck: ‘It was the right decision’

While Jennifer Lopez was not ready to pull the plug on her two-year marriage with Ben Affleck, she seems to be more “relieved” after filing for divorce. The divorce has been difficult for Lopez as she could not believe that her marriage was over, as reported by sources to Page Six, earlier. She has not been seen in public since she filed for divorce from Affleck last week on August 20. (FILES Jennifer Lopez 'seems relieved' after her divorce from Ben Affleck.(Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)(AFP)

Jennifer Lopez is ‘relieved’ after divorce

A source close to Lopez told the outlet, “Her family and friends agree that it was the right decision.” The source explained that she is surrounded by people who support and love her. She will “be fine” as “she’s strong and always comes out on top,” the source continued. Lopez reposted a throwback sultry selfie on her Instagram story which was originally posted by a fan account.

The source added, “She didn’t want a divorce. She wanted to figure things out.” Lopez was not ready to give up on her relationship. However, the source said it was “torture for her to wait around.” Hence she filed for a divorce on the day of their second anniversary of Georgia's nuptials.

Affleck out and about after the divorce

While Lopez maintained a low profile and has not been seen in public since her divorce, Affleck made numerous appearances. The Batman actor was spotted hanging out with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s 36-year-old daughter, Kick Kennedy on several occasions.

He was also spotted at a lunch with his best pal, Matt Damon and the latter’s wife Luciana. He seemed to be in good spirits as he visited the Italian restaurant Toscana on Sunday, August 25. The actor is dealing with his divorce as he is confiding in his Good Will Hunting co-star, as reported by Entertainment Tonight.

Sources said that the couple’s issue began with the public lifestyle Lopez followed which Affleck detested. The issue was sustained when they were on their honeymoon in Lake Como, Italy where paparazzi continuously followed the couple. The insider said, “He was unhappy with paparazzi following them. She is an international superstar, and he acted like it came as a surprise that they would be followed around,” as reported by Page Six.