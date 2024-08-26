Bennifer's $68m Beverly Hills mansion sale stuck amid divorce news. Meanwhile, tax bill skyrockets

The sale of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's $68 million Beverly Hills home is going nowhere. Despite being on the market for over a month, the place has failed to attract credible attention and is facing a tax crisis instead. Recent images of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's luxurious mansion in Beverly Hills spark speculation about the state of their relationship, with details of the opulent property circulating online.

Although the glitzy 38,000-square-foot house is already listed on Zillow for a whopping $68 million, it will cost the new owner even bigger bucks than that. With the LA mansion's tax bill being swept under the rug, the latest update about the place is indeed shocking news. According to the New York Post, the person who eventually purchases the Beverly Hills pad will also have to empty their pockets to the tax bill, raking up more than $1,000 a day to keep things running at the estate.

Real estate sources speak up about the lack of movement in the house's sale

In addition, TMZ reported that while the 12-bedroom and 24-bathroom grand estate “has had plenty of showings since it was listed publicly in July,” no committed offers or deals are on the table. LA real estate sources believe it's harder to sell the place than perceived, considering it's been flipped.

The former couple reportedly purchased it for just over $60 million in 2023. Even though it has been renovated to the highest quality within the past few months, it's difficult to explain why Jen and Ben's listing soared to $8 million in higher digits, that too less than a year later. The price they're looking for is already a dead giveaway why the palace is facing an ample number of setbacks before getting off the market.

A different agent told the outlet that high interest rates are another hindrance in sealing the deal. In the meantime, the Hollywood exes' real estate unrest has been real. Ben Affleck has since snagged a brand-new $20.5 million Brentwood pad. July reports also revealed that Jennifer Lopez has moved on from yet another one of her houses, as she recently sold her Madison Park penthouse for $23 million. The sale came seven years after the “On the Floor” star first put it on the market.

As the Beverly Hills house's sale is taking its sweet time, Affleck has seemingly previously expressed not wanting to do anything with it anymore. In July, a source told Us Weekly that the couple was in a “rush to sell” the place, and “Ben especially wants to be done with the house. He was never happy there.”

Bennifer's Beverly Hills mansion's last year's tax bill

But with the luxurious home's price tag already out of many pockets' budget, the building tax numbers against it might be another red flag. Per the NY Post's report, Zillow estimated the place's tax bill last year amounted to more than $400,000. This number would've been phenomenally worse if the place was nestled in an exclusive East Coast enclave, where the bill would be around a staggering $800,000 annually.

About Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's former marital home

The listing, though eludes any mention of JLo and Ben's messy divorce, boasts that it's “nestled in one of Beverly Hills’s most exclusive and secure enclaves lies the magnificent Crestview Manor." Since it's perched atop a five-acre promontory, the mansion offers breathtaking views of mountains. Its golden amenities include a spacious 12-car garage and parking for 80 vehicles. The house also has an extraordinary indoor sports complex featuring basketball and pickleball courts, a fully-equipped gym, a boxing ring, a sports lounge and a bar.

The affluent property is conveniently located minutes from the Beverly Hills Hotel and is 20 minutes away from Van Nuys private airport.