Ben Affleck's new real estate purchase: Inside his $20.5 million equestrian LA mansion

Actor Ben Affleck bought a new home for himself on wife Jennifer Lopez’s birthday. He bought the mansion for a price of $20.5 million after the couple listed their shared home publicly for sale. Jennifer also sold her condo in New York the same day Affleck bought the new house. According to the reports, the new Los Angeles house is much simpler than the actor’s previous shared home with the wife. Ben Affleck bought himself a new mansion in LA for a whopping price of $20 million. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)(Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

Inside Ben Affleck’s new LA mansion

Affleck’s new house is located in the Pacific Palisades, California and consists of 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms. The distinctive features of the real estate include separate breakfast and dining spaces, a family room, a den, a powder room and a media room which are quite essential for an actor. The kitchen presents a stone island with seating for up to five people and the chef’s stove for all the extensive cuisines.

Affleck’s new home is airy and spacious and has a mixture of high and vaulted ceilings with wood beams which are the eyecatchers. One of the most beautiful sights of the mansion is the living space with floor-to-ceiling glass windows opening to a view of the lush green backyard. The backyard has a swimming pool and patio tables on its side. The outdoor patio also has an outdoor fireplace for the perfect barbeque nights. The house also has a stable for horses where they can be groomed and kept well-manicured and a guest house.

According to a Page Six source, the new place has a “sense of privacy and seclusion” and is “family-friendly” but can easily be turned into a bachelor pad for Affleck, if required.

Ben Affleck never liked his previous house

Affleck and Lopez’s shared home in Beverley Hills is currently out on a public listing for a price of $68 million. The listing was eventually made public as a US Weekly source said the couple were in a rush to sell their house. The source said, “Ben especially wants to be done with the house. He was never happy there.” The previous estate which consisted of 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms was never a favourite of The Batman actor it was far away from his kids with his ex-wife, Jennifer Gartner.