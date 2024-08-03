Brad Pitt’s girlfriend Ines de Ramon ‘plans face off’ with Angelina Jolie as she is ‘sick and tired of…’

Brad Pitt’s current partner, Ines de Ramon, is reportedly planning a direct confrontation with his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, to resolve their ongoing feud. Brangelina’s divorce has been a long and contentious process, marked by several legal battles. Ines de Ramon and Brad Pitt at the British Grand Prix.

While they enjoy their legally single status, the complexities of their past tumultuous relationship, particularly regarding custody of their children and the division of assets, have kept them in the public eye. And now, sources mention Ines is “sick and tired of hearing Brad complain about Angie.”

Brad Pitt’s lover to ‘act mediator’ in feud with Angelina Jolie

The high-profile Hollywood split that rocked Tinseltown in 2016 is far from nearing its final settlement. According to Radar Online, the 34-year-old jewellery executive, who has been dating Pitt for over a year, is determined to act as a mediator between the feuding exes. A source told the website that Ines is getting fed up with the constant drama, mentioning, “Even though they're officially split, Brad is still caught up with Angie, and Ines is pushing for a change if he wants to stay with her.”

A spokesperson for Ines has dismissed rumours of her mediating a reconciliation between the former couple. However, a source close to the situation claims de Ramon is actively seeking a private meeting with Angie to discuss what it would take for Maleficent to move on.

Earlier reports suggested that Pitt is considering proposing to Ines. However, recent setbacks involving his children dropping his name may have made him anxious. On the other hand, Jolie maintains her allegations of abuse against Pitt, while he denies them. As the court fight gets more serious, Pitt is said to be worried about letting his kids meet his new girlfriend because he's afraid it might make things worse with Jolie.

Angelina Jolie claims Pitt tried to ‘silence her’ with NDA

The actress has made new claims against her ex-husband, alleging that Brad Pitt attempted to force her to sign an NDA that would prevent her from speaking out about his alleged abuse. The accusations were made in court documents filed on July 25th as part of their ongoing legal battle over their French winery, Château Miraval.

The court document as per PEOPLE, alleges that Jolie “was not acting with malice and the intent to hurt Pitt in response to any custody ruling” referencing to the time she sold her Miraval share.

“Instead, it was Pitt who refused to buy her interest unless he received his newly expanded NDA, enforceable by an $8.5 million holdback specifically designed to force her silence about his abuse and cover-up,” it added.