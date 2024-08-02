Ben Affleck secures ‘privacy and seclusion’ with latest move, while Jennifer Lopez closes pending deal

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez once inseparable, are charting new paths in real estate. While the actor has splashed out on a $20 million Los Angeles mansion described as a potential bachelor pad, the popstar has finally offloaded her New York City penthouse after a seven-year stint on the market. And now, Stunning new details are emerging about Affleck’s choice of living, which is quite different from what he had with JLo. (FILES) US actress/singer Jennifer Lopez and US actor Ben Affleck arrive for the premiere of "The Mother" (AFP)

Ben Affleck’s new home has ‘sense of privacy and seclusion’

Affleck, who moved into a Brentwood rental nearly two months ago, reportedly bought a new home on the day Lopez celebrated her birthday, fueling separation speculations. Sources now reveal that his new residence provides the peace and quiet he sought while with Lopez but couldn't fully enjoy due to her unavoidable fame and the constant fan attention.

"The environment is family-friendly, but it could easily be transformed into a bachelor pad," a source told People describing Affleck’s new mansion. They added that even though it is not trendy it has a “sense of privacy and seclusion.” The new neighbourhood reportedly is home to many entertainment industry’s a-listers which "boasts a sophisticated crowd—it's not trendy.”

The Accountant 2 star got his hand on a five-bedroom property that the insider describes as his ‘real establishment.’ Meanwhile, his shared Beverly Hills mansion with JLo is on the market with an asking price of $68 million. The couple bought it together after their 2022 wedding for $60 million.

Jennifer Lopez sells NYC condo

Affleck’s property purchase appears to coincide with the finalisation of the sale of Lopez’s New York City condo. She sold her Madison Square Park penthouse boasting four-bedroom, 7.5-bath duplex, which had been on and off the market for seven years, for $23 million. This follows the couple spending their summer on separate coasts, including Lopez’s birthday and their 2nd wedding anniversary.

On August 2, Daily Mail reported that the couple, who have not been photographed together for months, are heading towards divorce settlement proceedings. They have signed the paperwork but have not yet submitted it. The insider also revealed that the Gigli co-stars are planning to release a joint statement confirming the separation.