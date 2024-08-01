Brad Pitt's heart in pieces over son Pax's bike crash, unable to contact; ‘whenever he calls…’

Brad Pitt is reportedly devastated after learning of his and Angelina Jolie’s son Pax’s major bike accident. Sources close to the actor say he’s been consumed with worry since hearing the news. Adding to his anxiety is the difficulty in reaching Pax directly. According to one insider, the kids are declining to answer his phone calls, leaving the Moneyball actor feeling increasingly helpless and desperate for updates. The incident occurred on the 29th of July when Pax's bicycle collided with a car. The severity of the accident was notably intense. Brad Pitt Reportedly Heartbroken Over Son Pax's Serious Bike Accident, Unable to Contact Him

Brad Pitt ‘unable’ to contact Pax

The rift between Brad Pitt and his son Pax deepened following the ‘nasty’ divorce battle with Angelina Jolie, during which Pitt faced allegations of domestic abuse. Pax, once a daddy’s boy, turned against him, publicly labelling Pitt a "world-class a-shole" amid the legal battle. The pair have remained estranged since.

"Brad is distraught and worried over Pax's accident, but he is unable to reach him," a source told Daily Mail. “It is very upsetting to Brad whenever he hears of one of the kids being hurt and he feels completely powerless because there is nothing that he can do at all,” the insider added. In recent months, the distance between the actor and his six kids—Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, Pax, Knox, and Vivienne—has only grown, leading to their decision to drop their father's name as they vocally support their mother in the nasty feud.

"A father's inclination would be to go to the hospital or to call him. He's tried so many times but the kids won't take his calls. His hands are tied," the source continued.

Brad Pitt takes swipe at Angelina Jolie after son’s accident

The recent bike accident has only heightened tensions. Pitt, who had always advocated for Pax to learn to drive a car instead of riding a motorcycle, has now reportedly taken a swipe at ex-wife Jolie for allowing their son to ride a bike.

"Brad doesn't think that Pax should be driving a scooter without a helmet to begin with - he should have been in a car," the source adds seemingly placing the blame on the Maleficent actress. Reportedly the old 20-year-old was not wearing a helmet during the time of the accident and subsequently, was transported to the hospital for medical attention.

The ‘parenting wars’

A source previously revealed to PEOPLE that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's differing parenting philosophies were a constant source of tension during their marriage. While Pitt reportedly favoured a stricter, more structured approach to raising their children, Jolie was more inclined towards a free-spirited style that emphasised independence.

"During their marriage, they had very different parenting styles. Brad grew up with structure and wanted more rules for the kids," an insider disclosed. “Angie had a different upbringing and wanted the kids to be more independent and responsible for their own schedules from a young age.”