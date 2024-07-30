 Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son Pax rushed to hospital with head injury following harrowing crash in LA: report | Hollywood - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jul 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son Pax rushed to hospital with head injury following harrowing crash in LA: report

BySumanti Sen
Jul 30, 2024 02:27 PM IST

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s second oldest son Pax Jolie-Pitt had to be rushed to the hospital with a head injury following a crash in Los Angeles.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s second oldest son Pax Jolie-Pitt had to be rushed to the hospital with a head injury following a crash in Los Angeles on Monday, July 29. Pax, 20, crashed into the back of a car while driving down Los Feliz Boulevard around 5 down Los Feliz Boulevard around 5 pm.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son Pax rushed to hospital with head injury (AP)
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son Pax rushed to hospital with head injury (AP)

Pax was reportedly not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. He was rushed to a nearby hospital after sustaining a head injury and complaining about hip pain, TMZ reported.

Pax is said to be in a stable condition now. He is expected to be discharged from the hospital on Tuesday, July 30.

The full extent of Pax’s injuries is unclear at the moment. However, doctors were initially afraid that he may have suffered a minor brain bleed.

The incident

Sources told the outlet that Pax crashed his bike into another car while he was approaching an intersection. The vehicle he crashed into was stationary at a red light at the time.

The driver of the car Pax crashed into stepped out of the vehicle to check on Pax. Eventually, emergency services came to the scene.

It is unclear where exactly Pax collided with the car. However, bystanders claimed he hurt his head.

Pax is one of three children exes Pitt and Jolie share. Their other kids include Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15.

Pitt and Jolie adopted all of their kids, except for Shiloh and the twins. While Shiloh was born in a Namibian hospital in May 2006, the twins were welcomed in July 2008.

It is believed that Jolie and the children have mostly had an estranged relationship with Pitt. Jolie claimed in October 2022 that Pitt “choked one of the children and struck another in the face” before “grabb[ing] Jolie by the head and [shaking] her” while they were travelling on a flight in 2016.

News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son Pax rushed to hospital with head injury following harrowing crash in LA: report
