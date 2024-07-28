Did you know Angelina Jolie once hired a hitman to plan her murder? 'I didn't die…'

Were you aware about Angelina Jolie's hitman saga? The Hollywood actress had once made a shocking revelation that she hired a hitman to plan her own murder while she was struggling with suicidal thoughts. Angelina Jolie said she thought that her loved ones would have had an easier time dealing with her demise if she had been killed rather than taking her own life.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The 49-year-old Oscar winner, who is currently in the midst of a contentious divorce with 60-year-old Brad Pitt, initially disclosed in 2001 that she had a conversation with the hitman at the age of 22.

“This is going to sound insane, but there was a time I was going to hire somebody to kill me,” she confessed to IMDB.

According to her, she thought that her loved ones would have had an easier time dealing with her demise if she had been killed rather than taking her own life.

In another interview with The Face in 2003, she claimed that finding a hitman in New York is not that difficult. As crazy as it may sound, Jolie said she believes that many younger individuals contemplate suicide.

“I was very aware that so many people around me, like my mother, would feel as though they didn’t give enough or do enough, if I’d taken my own life. So my solution to that was if someone else had taken my life – like in a ‘robbery’ – then it would be murder and it wouldn’t be that anyone would feel they’d let me down,” she stated.

Hitman gave ultimate response to Jolie

The hitman, however, gave an unexpected response to the actress, asking if he could think about it and call her back in two months. Following this, she said: “Something changed in my life and I figured I’d stick it out.”

Reflecting on her darker times, Jolie told 60 Minutes in 2011, “I didn't die young, so I’m very lucky. There are other artists and people who didn’t survive certain things.”

“I think people can imagine that I did the most dangerous and I did the worst,” she remarked.

Pitt and Jolie's marriage fell apart

Pitt and his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston announced their divorce in 2005. Following this, Pitt and Jolie started dating each other.

The duo did not exchanged vows for years and remained single, despite having several adopted and biological children together. They finally got engaged in 2012 and married in 2014.

The Mr. And Mrs. Smith costars didn't file for divorce for two years. Jolie took the legal step ahead in 2016. They both officially proclaimed themselves single in 2019. Pitt is now seeing 35-year-old Ines de Ramon.