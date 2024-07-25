Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt set to reunite next month for ‘special reason’ amid nasty feud

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, are reportedly set to reunite next month if things go as planned. Hollywood’s former power couple, whose acrimonious divorce has played out in public for years, will find themselves under the same roof at the same time, despite their ongoing legal battles. The anticipated reunion at the Venice Film Festival comes on the heels of their shared children dropping Pitt’s surname, leaving the actor ‘hurt’ by the situation. Brad Pitt sues ex-wife Angelina Jolie.(AFP)

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt poised for red carpet reunion

The high-profile split announced in 2016 has dragged on for eight years with no resolution in sight, as the feud continues to grow ‘bitter.’ The former couple has largely avoided each other at major events and awards shows, ensuring their paths rarely cross. However, they may be forced to encounter each other at the upcoming Venice International Film Festival. Angelina and Brad are both going to have their new movie debut at the big, star-packed event that kicks off on August 28.

The Maleficent star, whose last film was Marvel's Eternals in 2021, will debut her new biopic Maria, a tribute to opera singer Maria Callas, directed by Pablo Larraín. On the other hand, the Moneyball actor will return with a new film, Wolves, featuring George Clooney as his co-star and friend.

About Angelina Jolie’s Maria

The biopic Maria centres on the life of the legendary opera singer Maria Callas. Written by Steven Knight and bankrolled by Fremantle, the film is helmed by Pablo Larraín, known for directing the biopics Jackie and Spencer, which starred Natalie Portman and Kristen Stewart. Maria is set to show up at the 81st Venice International Film Festival, where it's going to be in the running for the Golden Lion award.

About Brad Pitt’s Wolfs

Brad, who is currently filming his Formula 1 movie, will attend the Venice Film Festival for Wolfs. The movie, made by Jon Watts, is all about two fixers who get paid to clean up a big-time crime. Things get crazy when one of them has to team up with someone they didn't see coming. It's also got a bunch of famous actors in it, like Austin Abrams, Amy Ryan, and Poorna Jagannathan.