BTS: Jimin reacts to a fan's comment on his song Friends being part of Marvel's Eternals

BTS member Jimin on Thursday responded to a fan's comment on his song Friends being a part of Marvel's Eternals. On Weverse, Jimin replied to several ARMY posts.

As translated from Korean by Twitter user, Hannah, a fan wrote, "I saw Eternals and Friends played. I was so happy when I heard your heart-fluttering voice" Jimin replied, "I haven’t seen it yet."

Friends was sung by Jimin and V for the BTS album, Map of Soul: 7. It was released in February 2020. Jimin also co-wrote the song and is one of the producers of the track.

Recently, Eternals director Chloe Zhao told ETtoday, "(Friends) is one of my favourite BTS songs. I like Jimin and he is really cute. I just said it. If you look at the song track of Eternals, it's quite random they kind of sums up who I really am a bit Pink Floyd, BTS...They wrote together, it's just such a beautiful song.”

Jimin on Thursday also responded to a fan who asked, "Oppa have you seen the first snow???????" He said, "I haven’t seen it. I wanted to see the snow though."

A fan thanked Jimin and wrote, "The 5 letters Jimin make my heart beat so fast. Jimin, you're the reason I live. Thank you so so much for allowing me to live up till now and even more in the future. I love you and miss you so much." Jimin replied, "You’ve written such pretty words but I feel more and more sorry for taking so long to come."

💜i have poop(x5) hands

i made these in 5 hours..

🐥seems like you’re not aware🙃

this is called having gold hands hehe @BTS_twt #JIMIN



t/n: poop hands = clumsy hands

gold hands = skilled hands

(today is pepero day so it seems OP made some!) pic.twitter.com/jhzMgTPXMC — hannah⁷ (@tomy_bangtan) November 11, 2021

💜 *thanks jimin and writes heartfelt comment* (full trans below)

🐥you’ve written such pretty words but i feel more and more sorry for taking so long to come [to weverse]@BTS_twt #JIMIN pic.twitter.com/sECqecnXfZ — hannah⁷ (@tomy_bangtan) November 11, 2021

Another fan said, "Jimin, where are you? What are you doing? I am so curious. I miss you every day..." He replied, "I dozed off on the sofa." A fan shared a picture of some snacks that they made and wrote, "I have clumsy hands. I made these in 5 hours.." Jimin replied, "Seems like you’re not aware. This is called having golden hands." Before Jimin signed off, he wrote on Weverse, "You’ve worked hard today everyone."

BTS is gearing up for BTS Permission To Dance On Stage, their next concert. It will happen in Los Angeles in November and December this year.