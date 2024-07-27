Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh stays ‘dedicated’ to dancing, choreographer says

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh has always been in the public eye, but she is now carving out her own path as a dancer. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt still image from her dance video on YouTube.

“She's someone that I've worked with for a couple years now,” choreographer Kolanie Marks told People on July 26.

“My style is a lot harder for a lot of people and it's something that she's dedicated herself to trying to figure out.”

Kolanie, who has been training Shiloh at the Millennium Dance Complex in Los Angeles, commended her for the “hard work and dedication that she puts in.”

ALSO READ| Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh experienced ‘painful events’ before dropping Brad Pitt’s name

Despite her celebrity status and the media attention that comes as a tail being part of the Jolie-Pitt family, Shiloh's lessons with Kolanie remain focused solely on dance. “That's something I don't talk to her about,” he said regarding her famous background.

“I keep it very strictly based off of what we focus on, which is the dancing…I totally forgot who she is in that moment, because that's not what we focus on when we're training.”

Kolanie also showcased Shiloh’s growing dance prowess on Instagram with an “appreciation post” on July 3. “So much love for this human,” he captiones.

“I've spent the most time with her out of anyone I'm training in LA! Something about [her] doesn't quit! Most never experience what I have to offer because they can't get past the intensity… but those that do experience what my God-given gift is! That's to develop.”

Shiloh seeks legal help to drop ‘Pitt’ surname

Just a month back, the 18-year-old has also petitioned to drop “Pitt” from her last name. But why exactly she opted for this was not sure; however, her lawyer cited that there are some “painful events.”

ALSO READ| Brad Pitt ‘will have to just sit back and take’ ultimate humiliation from his children

Shiloh’s attorney, Peter Levine, told Page Six denying the newspaper ad posted about dropping her “Pitt” surname, “Shiloh Jolie did not take out an ‘ad’ announcing any name change, and any press reporting that is inaccurate.”

“As Shiloh’s attorney, I am required to publish a legal notice because the law in California requires that of anyone who wants to change their name. That legal notice was published in the Los Angeles Times, as is required.”