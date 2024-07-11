Brad Pitt ‘will have to just sit back and take’ ultimate humiliation from his children

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s marriage has now become a battleground of legal disputes and family drama. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are still embroiled in a legal stalemate over their French winery

What began as a soaring love story in Tinseltown has descended into a tumultuous saga of legal wrangling and strained family relationships.

InTouch Weekly revealed that Pitt's greatest fear is the possibility of his children with Jolie turning against him, it looms as a “dark cloud” over his life. He is “willing” to call it a truce with Jolie so he can rekindle with his children.

“He's sorry for everything that went down, and he knows he wasn't a model husband or dad during the time they were together,” the source told InTouch.

Pitt and Jolie share six children, three of whom are adopted and three biological.

The ongoing legal battles and family tensions have deeply affected Pitt, who is now reportedly concerned about being alienated by his own kids.

Notably, three of their children have already dropped his surname, and Pitt is anxious about the remaining children following suit, per !Hola.

Also, Jolie-Pitt's daughter Shiloh recently legally requested to drop the ‘Pitt’ surname from his name.

Pitt is ready ‘surrender’ to Joile to rekindle with his children

As one insider noted, “Pitt can silence Jolie with his lawyers, but he cannot silence his own flesh and blood.” The source said Pitt views it as his worst “nightmare” and the “ultimate humiliation”.

“They’ve stayed totally quiet so far, but at some point down the line, it’s very plausible that they’re going to want to tell their side of the story. There’s nothing to stop them from doing it. And when they decide to go ahead and talk, Brad will just have to sit back and take it.”

In Touch Weekly report also claimed that the Bullet Train star is now contemplating “surrender” after years of contentious court battles with Jolie. Despite their efforts, the divorce settlement remains unresolved. “He's willing to throw his hands up and surrender,” the source said.

According to People, Pitt and Jolie are still navigating the final terms of their divorce after eight years of separation. Both parties are reportedly “slowly approaching” a settlement.

During the 2017 divorce proceedings, Pitt told GQ that he and Jolie had reached a stage where “we have been able to work together to sort this out.”

On the other font, one insider told RadarOnline, “[Jolie was] stepping back from all aspects of negotiations regarding the sale… she is doing this because it has become apparent that these negotiations are not in any way production, and that there is no prospect of her being treated fairly and as an equal partner.”