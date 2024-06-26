Brad Pitt feels ‘sorry’, and now he is ‘willing’ to rekindle with his kids

On June 16 night, while his daughter Vivienne was celebrating nearly 3,000 miles away in New York City with her mother, Angelina Jolie, at the 77th annual Tony Awards, Brad Pitt was left alone in Los Angeles. And now the veteran actor is “willing” to call it a truce with Jolie. Brad Pitt just wants to surrender to Angelina Jolie to reconnect with their kids

The Father's Day snub was particularly painful as it followed a legal blow by his other daughter, Shiloh. On May 27, her 18th birthday, Shiloh filed paperwork to have “Pitt” officially removed from her surname, followed by her sisters, Vivienne, 15, and Zahara, 19, decision who have also opted to drop their father's last name.

An insider told In Touch, “Brad's kids” now “want nothing to do with him.”

“He's sorry for everything that went down, and he knows he wasn't a model husband or dad during the time they were together,” the source adds.

The custody battle with Jolie began in 2016. The couple, who share six children—Maddox, 22; Pax, 20; Zahara, 19; Shiloh, 18; and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15—have been embroiled in a bitter feud that has left Brad, estranged from his children.

A source close to Brad has disclosed that the ‘Bullet Train’ star is now ready to call a truce with Angelina. “Never in a million years did Brad imagine this yearslong fight and rivalry,” says the source, referring also to their ongoing dispute over the sale of Angelina's share of their winery, Château Miraval.

“He's willing to throw his hands up and surrender.”

The strain between Brad and his children is evident

Around the time Shiloh legally changed her name, Vivienne was credited as Vivienne Jolie in the Playbill for the Broadway musical “The Outsiders,” which she co-produced with her mother.

Zahara also introduced herself as Zahara Marley Jolie at a sorority initiation ceremony at Spelman College in November 2023.

Pax allegedly called Brad a “world-class a**hole” in an Instagram post on Father's Day 2020.

In 2021, Maddox testified against Brad in the custody dispute following an alleged physical altercation on a private plane. Recently, it was also reported that Jolie-Pitt's elder son now wants to sever any thread with his father and become his mother's “protector.”

“The kids' dropping Brad's name is just the tip of the iceberg,” the source told In Touch.

“Brad spent a lot of time and money trying to do what he thought was the right thing for his kids, but now he's wondering if it was worth it,” the source noted.

“Miraval was something for the kids to have and build on when he's gone, but if they don't want it, it's a moot point.”

“Brad knows he can't force the issue and he can’t make his children want to see him,” the source continued, and added, “It has to be on their terms, but he'll be there when they're ready.”