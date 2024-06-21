Brad Pitt wants more kids, and this time with…

Reports suggest that Brad Pitt “wants to have kids” again, of course not with Angelina Jolie, this time with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, despite ongoing tensions with his children. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are still embroiled in a legal stalemate over their French winery

The Bullet Train star already shares six kids with his ex-wife Jolie: Maddox, 22; Zahara, 19; Shiloh, 18; Pax, 20, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15 and has faced estrangement from his children following a contentious divorce.

Many sources cited that while Brad is heartbroken over the strained relationships, so “having more kids in his life is not out of the question.”

Brad, 60, and Ines, 34, have reportedly grown closer due to his legal disputes with Angelina.

According to an insider, Ines has been a “real source of comfort” to Brad during this challenging period. The source told the Daily Mail that Brad is eager to start a new life with the jewelry designer, suggesting she would make a “wonderful mother.”

He described Ines as “patient,” “easy-going,” and having a “great sense of humour.”

Pitt reportedly wants more kids

The insider elaborated, “Having more kids in his life is not out of the question. Ines is young, and Brad said he’s 100% on board if she wants to have kids. He loves the idea of building a life with Ines and nothing is off the table.”

“Their relationship is smooth sailing and drama-free. He’s in it with Ines for the long run. After everything he’s been through with his children, he’s keen to make a fresh start and create new memories.”

While addressing the Fight Club actor's 60+ age, the source mentioned, “Brad’s not getting any younger, so it’s something they would like sooner rather than later. He’s even joked about doing the school run in his 70s and hopes that he’ll still be seen as a heartthrob.”

Notably, Jolie-Pitt's daughter Shiloh filed a request to legally drop “Pitt” from her name on her 18th birthday, echoing sentiments of her older sister, Zahara, who introduced herself as Zahara Marley Jolie during her initiation into the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at Spelman College last year.

Vivienne has also distanced herself from her father, using only Vivienne Jolie in the playbill for her performance in “The Outsiders.”

The Hollywood couple's elder son Maddox also distanced himself from his father, now he just wants to be his mother's “protector.”