Brad Pitt plans to spend birthday with kids Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne

Brad Pitt will soon celebrate his 56th birthday with his three kids--Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne.

hollywood Updated: Dec 14, 2019 13:21 IST

Asian News International
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been legally separated.
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been legally separated.(REUTERS)
         

Brad Pitt is set to spend his birthday with three of his kids, a source close to the actor has said. The star will be spending the day with 13-year-old Shiloh and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne whom he shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, the outlet quoted a source.

The source also didn’t confirm why 18-year-old Maddox, 16-year-old Pax, and 14-year-old Zahara, are not expected to spend be with their father, but noted that all are always welcome at Pitt’s home. The source confirmed that all six children will be with Jolie on Christmas Day.

Angelina Jolie, third right, and her children, from left, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt arrive at the world premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.
Angelina Jolie, third right, and her children, from left, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt arrive at the world premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. ( Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP )

Recently, there were rumours about Pitt dating a new woman, which he denied quickly. The actor was recently asked by The New York Times if he reads the stories printed about him.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor feels it’s wrong that she is compared to younger generation: ‘I’ve spent two decades in the industry’

To which the Mr. and Mrs Smith star said he doesn’t necessarily try to avoid it, but “I just don’t seek it out.” Pitt also addressed that all of the rumours about him dating women are completely false.

The actor will turn 56 on December 18.

