Angelina Jolie drops Brad Pitt’s last name two days after becoming legally single

Angelina Jolie has dropped ‘Pitt’ from her last name amid her divorce from actor Brad Pitt. The news comes two days after it was reported that Jolie and Pitt, 55, are legally single. According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the former couple filed a judgment on April 12 to move for a bifurcated judgement, which means they could end their marriage even as they continue to negotiate their divorce settlement.

Sources told the publication “it was very important for the stars to emotionally break away from each other and begin their new single lives, so the documents were fast-tracked with their private judge”.

The former couple’s six children are also listed on the document, but their names will continue to be hyphenated, Jolie-Pitt.

Also read: Rishi Kapoor has a question for India’s World Cup squad, asks ‘why most of our cricketers sport beards?’

“Both parents are focused on what’s best for the kids,” a source told people.com. The couple share six children together, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne. Pitt and Jolie got married in 2014 but two years later, they filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

US actress Angelina Jolie and children Knox Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt arrive for the world premiere of Disney's Dumbo. ( AFP )

The “Wanted” actress demaned physical custody of the children. Since then, the two have been in ongoing negotiations over custody and dividing their finances. In June 2018, a judge established a detailed schedule for Pitt to spend time with the children (except Maddox, who according to the court is old enough to decide for himself how much time he wants to spend with his father). In November 2018, the pair reached a temporary child custody agreement “to keep things moving along in the right direction”.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 16, 2019 19:31 IST