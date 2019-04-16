Rishi Kapoor has a question for India’s World Cup squad, asks ‘why most of our cricketers sport beards?’

Actor Rishi Kapoor is counted among the most candid Bollywood celebrities on Twitter for his interesting tweets. The actor has been missing from action since long as he has been undergoing treatment in the US for an undisclosed illness but occasionally makes his presence felt on the social networking website. The senior actor has now taken a potshot at the Team India cricketers, many of whom sport beards.

Rishi shared a screenshot of India’s World Cup squad and wrote along with it, “Don’t take this picture as a reference point but why do most of our cricket players sport full facial hair(beards)? All Samson’s?(remember he had his strength in his hair) Surely they look smart and dashing without it. Just an observation!”

All from team captain Virat Kohli, vice captain Rohit Sharma to Shikhar Dhawan, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah can be seen sporting beards in the picture.

Don’t take this picture as a reference point but why do most of our cricket players sport full facial hair(beards)? All Samson’s?(remember he had his strength in his hair) Surely they look smart and dashing without it. Just an observation! pic.twitter.com/QMLuQ0zikw — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 16, 2019

Rishi recently expressed concern over the Notre Dame de Paris fire incident and tweeted, “Notre Dame de Paris Cathedral will survive! It has the good wishes and prayers of millions.” He occasionally shares throwback pictures of his younger days as well.

This is to wish and bless my friend Sambit Patra all the best and success in the coming elections! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 4, 2019

Happy Birthday Shashi Uncle! pic.twitter.com/2ddFYW7CTv — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 18, 2019

Congratulations Greg Cannom for your fourth Oscar for the film Vice. You did Kapoor& Sons with me. Bravo! pic.twitter.com/R0f5y1a8Ue — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 25, 2019

Happiest birthday to dear Shabana Azmi Akhtar. Wonderful,intelligent,compassionate actor-a great co star. We did one film long back-"Rahi badal gaye"Have a splendid day! pic.twitter.com/KwfVqhe6OB — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 18, 2018

Rishi has been stationed with wife Neetu Singh in the Big Apple since more than six months. The actor had told Bollywood Hungama a few weeks ago, “My treatment is on, hopefully I will recover soon and God willing I will return. The procedure is long and tedious and one needs immense patience which unfortunately is not one of my virtue. Thankfully, I am not thinking about films anymore, just want to be blank and refresh myself with a more relaxed mind. This break shall be therapeutic for me.”

The actor had also tweeted about his US trip ahead of his departure from India. He had written, “Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It’s been 45 years “plus”of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes,I will be back soon!”

Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It’s been 45 years "plus"of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes,I will be back soon! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 29, 2018

