Brad Pitt spotted at ex-wife Jennifer Aniston’s birthday party, days after Angelina Jolie meeting. See pics

Actor Brad Pitt was spotted at ex-wife Jennifer Aniston’s 50th birthday party, fuelling rumours of a reunion. Pictures of the actor entering the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles on Saturday - the venue for Aniston’s party - have been shared online.

Pitt and Aniston were married for five years, from 2000 to 2005. The actor became involved with Angelina Jolie soon afterwards, until their separation in 2016.

Pitt arrived at the party venue wearing a cap, People.com confirmed. Guests at the bash also included Gwyneth Paltrow (another ex-girlfriend of Pitt’s), plus Aniston’s ex John Mayer and his ex Katy Perry, who arrived with boyfriend Orlando Bloom. Also at the party were George and Amal Clooney, Reese Witherspoon, Ellen DeGeneres, Kate Hudson, Robert Downey Jr and Demi Moore, People reports.

Aniston was until 2017 in a relationship with actor Justin Theroux. They were married in 2015 and separated in 2017.

Also read: Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie spotted together for the first time since divorce. See pics

Pitt has been involved in an acrimonious custody battle with Jolie since their 2016 separation. In January, pictures of the former couple meeting were shared online for the first time since their separation. They met to discuss the custody of their six children - Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 12, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 10 .

Aniston’s name came up in the aftermath of the separation, just as Jolie’s did when Pitt and Aniston called off their marriage. But People says that they have “been over each other for longer than they were ever together.”

An insider was quoted as saying, “They aren’t in regular contact, beyond an occasional text back and forth to wish each other the best when there’s been a new project or big event.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 10, 2019 17:22 IST