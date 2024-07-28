Megyn Kelly tears into Jennifer Aniston for targeting JD Vance over ‘childless cat ladies’ remark: ‘I haven’t seen her…’

Megyn Kelly blasted Jennifer Aniston after the Hollywood actor criticised JD Vance, the Ohio Senator and Donald Trump's running mate for the 2024 White race, for his “childless cat ladies” remarks. Megyn Kelly on her The Megyn Kelly Show slammed Jennifer Aniston for launching a scathing attack on JD Vance.(Getty Images via AFP)

After Vance was declared as Trump's vice presidential candidate, his July 2021 interview on Fox News with Tucker Carlson Tonight resurfaced on Internet, in which he referred to Democratic politicians like Kamala Harris, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Pete Buttigieg as “people without children” who were vying to dominate the “entire future of Democrats.”

While Harris is a stepmom to her husband Doug Emhoff's two kids, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten Buttigieg have adopted twins.

“How does it make any sense that we’ve turned our country over to people who don’t really have a direct stake in it?” he stated.

Miffed with the Ohio Senator's remarks, Aniston, 55, launched a scathing attack on the “Hillbilly Elegy” author after his comments resurfaced online.

“All I can say is… Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day,” she said on her Instagram stories, featuring a tweet showing the Senator's words.

“I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option. Because you are trying to take that away from her, too,” she added.

Megyn Kelly defends JD Vance's ‘tongue-in-cheek’ remark

Admitting that Vance's remark has been “tongue-in-cheek”, Kelly on her The Megyn Kelly Show slammed Aniston for her post.

"Well now, all this s*** has run, has rained down on him like he hates women and he hates people who have no children and that's not true," Kelly said in defence of Vance.

Kelly explained why Aniston's outrage is inadequate, asking: “Where was Jennifer Aniston standing up for little girls who are getting their breasts chopped off for political purposes by people who are shoving this gender ideology down their throats without figuring out that they might just be temporarily depressed, or for girls being forced to compete against boys in high school sports to the point where they wind up partially paralyzed and with permanent nerve damage.” She added, “I didn’t see her sticking up for that.”

Megyn expressed her happiness at seeing her join the women's rights movement, but acknowledged that it seems a little forced. “I haven’t seen her there ever before on any of the key issues that don’t involve a passing reference and a stupid joke.”

JD Vance hits back at Jennifer Aniston

Vance clapped back at Jennifer Aniston for dragging his 2-year-old daughter into the controversy stoked due to his “childless cat ladies” remarks.

Vance and his wife Usha are parents to three children – sons Ewan, 6, and Vivek, 4, and a daughter, Mirabel.

“That’s disgusting because my daughter is 2 years old,” he stated while appearing on the Megyn Kelly Show on Friday.

“And second of all, if she had fertility problems, as I said in that speech, I would try everything I could to try to help her because I believe families and babies are a good thing,” he added.

In an interview with Allure Magazine in 2022, Aniston talked about her IVF experience and she went "through IVF [and] drinking Chinese teas” for several years in an attempt to get pregnant.

“I was throwing everything at it. I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think about it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed.”

She also told the magazine that she felt "a little relief" and had "zero regrets" about losing the opportunity.