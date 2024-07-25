Mom of Kamala Harris' step kids reacts to JD Vance's 'childless cat lady' dig at ‘Momala’

Kerstin Emhoff, the ex-wife of Kamala Harris' husband, has defended the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee against JD Vance's “childless cat lady” remark. Kerstin Emhoff, who shares two kids with Doug Emhoff , rejected criticism of Kamala Harris over her lack of biological children as “baseless”. (AP/Getty)

Responding to a viral clip of Vance, Kerstin Emhoff, who shares two kids with Doug Emhoff , rejected criticism of Harris over her lack of biological children as “baseless”. She asserted that Harris is an equal parent of their children.

“For over 10 years since Cole and Ella were teenagers, Kamala has been a co-parent with Doug and I,” she told CNN.

Hailing Harris for being loving and nurturing, Kerstin said the US VP has fiercely protective of their kids. “I love our blended family and am grateful to have her in it.”

JD Vance takes brutal dig at Kamala Harris

Her comments came after Vance's 2021 interview with Tucker Carlson, a former Fox News host, went viral on social media.

In the interview, Vance stated that the US was led by those who don't have a “direct stake” in the country that is “a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they've made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable too.”

Trump's running mate went on to say, “Look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, AOC—the entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children.”

Kamala Harris reveals why her step kids call her ‘Momala’

Harris has been affectionately referred to as “Momala” by two kids of Emhoff, with whom she got married in 2014.

In a 2019 essay in in Elle Magazine, she explained how the name “Momala” was introduced and called her stepchildren as her “endless source of love and pure joy.”

“A few years later when Doug and I got married, Cole, Ella, and I agreed that we didn’t like the term “stepmom.” Instead they came up with the name “Momala”,” she wrote.

Harris further lauded Kerstin as a “dear friend” and and “incredible mother”.