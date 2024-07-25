Kamala Harris has seized the spotlight with an impressive surge of support from Hollywood’s biggest names since Barack Obama’s presidency. Many A-list celebrities, previously disenchanted with both Trump and Biden, are showing a ‘pumped up’ enthusiasm with Harris’s emergence as a presidential hopeful. A star-studded lineup, including George Clooney, Cardi B, and Beyoncé, has rallied behind her campaign. Additionally, the Vice President is revitalising Democratic donors who had previously withdrawn their support due to Biden's reluctance to step aside. Big Hollywood celebs endorse Kamala Harris: George Clooney to Cardi B and Beyoncé; see full list

Hollywood support for Kamala Harris grows

“My phone is blowing up,” a source close to Harris’ campaign told CNN about the sudden surge in Hollywood interest. “I don’t even have time to answer my phone,” the source added.

A bunch of people who know the ins and outs of the movie and music world, like those who help with fundraising and represent actors, told the news outlet that everyone in Hollywood is really excited about Harris. They think she's a great pick for now. According to a source, preparations for Harris' inaugural presidential fundraiser in Los Angeles are already in motion, with numerous TV, film, and music executives stepping forward to host the event.

George Clooney, who got a bad rap from some politicians for pushing Biden to quit, is now backing his Vice President for the big party ticket. On Tuesday, the well-known Democratic fundraiser told CNN that the president's decision to drop out shows “real leadership.”

"He's saving democracy once again," he said. “We're all so excited to do whatever we can to support Vice President Harris in her historic quest.”

Beyoncé lets Harris use her song for the campaign

Queen Bey has reportedly granted permission for her song "Freedom" to be used in the Vice President turned likely presidential nominee. CNN reveals that Harris’s team obtained last-minute approval from Beyoncé’s management. While Beyoncé has not made an official endorsement following Joe Biden’s recent decision to step down, she did support the Biden-Harris ticket in 2020.

Ariana Grande, Cardi B, Christie Brinkley endorse Kamala Harris

On July 22, shortly after Biden endorsed his VP for the presidential position, singer Ariana Grande posted a photo of the two on her social media, along with a link to register to vote.

Cardi B is rallying behind Harris and defending her from critics who question her qualifications based on her dating history. The Bongos crooner earlier shared her excitement and wrote, “AHAHAHAHA LETS GOOOOO I TOLD YALLL KAMALA WAS SUPPOSED TO BE THE 2024 candidate,.”

"Kamala Harris for the people!! And we the people for Kamala Harris!!" model Christie Brinkley wrote on social media, emphasising, “Sometimes the best person for the job is a WOMAN.”

Charli XCX voices support for Harris

On July 21, British pop star Charli XCX tweeted that “Kamala IS brat,” describing her as “honest” and “blunt,” much like the persona in her album “brat.”

Barbra Streisand

“President Biden and Vice President Harris ushered this nation out of the [Donald] Trump chaos. I’m so grateful to President Biden and so excited to support Kamala Harris,” the singer shared her endorsement statement to the New York Times. “She will work to restore women’s reproductive freedom and continue with the accomplishments begun in the Biden-Harris administration.”

John Legend for Kamala Harris

American singer and beloved personality John Legend also joined the chorus of support for Harris, whom Trump believes he can easily defeat. The All of Me singer wrote, “She’s ready for this fight and I’m excited to help her in any way I can.” The legend mentioned that he was against Trump's bossy, controlling Project 2025 and wanted to vote for Kamala Harris to be our President.

In addition to these prominent figures, a host of other notable names are rallying behind Kamala Harris, the first-ever Indian-American elected as Vice President and now a leading Democratic presidential nominee. Yvette Nicole Brown, Jessica Alba, Jamie Lee Curtis, Bill and Hillary Clinton, Disney heiress Abigail Disney, Bradley Whitford, and Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes are among those showing their support.