Jennifer Aniston blasts JD Vance for his ‘childless cat ladies’ comment: ‘I pray that your daughter…’

Recently Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance made headlines as one of his comments from a 2021 interview resurfaced ahead of the US elections. Vance commented on ‘childless cat ladies’ which has received backlash from many. The latest one came from actor Jennifer Aniston who called out Vance for making such a comment about an extremely sensitive matter. Jennifer Aniston criticised JD Vance for his ‘Childless cat ladies’ comment.(@jenniferaniston/Instagram, @JDVance/X)

Jennifer Aniston criticise Vance for his comment

The Friends actor criticised Vance and his statement about women politicians from the 2021 interview on her Instagram account. She posted a screenshot of a post made by Ron Filipkowski, editor-in-chief of the MeidasTouch Network which included Vance’s 2021 interview on her Instagram story, as reported by USA Today.

Along with the post she wrote, “I truly can't believe this is coming from a potential VP of the United States. All I can say is… Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day. I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option. Because you are trying to take that away from her, too."

Aniston shared her struggles with fertility and pregnancy in 2022 during an interview with Allure where she discussed her personal experiences. She then discussed the challenges she faced with IVF and the speculations around it. She talked about all the methods and myths she tried to get pregnant including Chinese herbal teas but the results remained the same and only if someone had suggested her of freezing her eggs, she would have done that in her early days.

Vance ‘childless cat ladies’ comment from his 2021 interview

Vance appeared for an interview with Fox News in July 2021 with Carlson when he was running for Ohio’s 2021 senate seat. While in conversation he said, “We are effectively run in this country … by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made, and so they wanna make the rest of the country miserable, too." He jibed on the female Democrat in his further remarks about a sensitive topic for many.

“It's just a basic fact," he added and then name-dropped female politicians like Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, AOC (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez), and stated that Democrats are ruled by “people without children.”