 Jessica Alba says she could have been potential target for a predator: 'Having my mom with me made difference'
Jessica Alba says she could have been potential target for a predator: 'Having my mom with me made difference'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 20, 2024 01:56 PM IST

Jessica Alba said that there ‘were a few times when things felt uncomfortable’, but they never escalated ‘too much’.

Jessica Alba has opened up about how she found success at a young age, but her time in the industry wasn’t traumatic. In an interview to Elle India, the Hollywood actor, who started her career at the age of 13 with Camp Nowhere (1994) and rose to prominence at 19 as the lead actor in the show Dark Angel (2000–2002), said her mother would join her at work. Also read: Important to talk to my daughters about sexual harassment I faced, says Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (AFP)

‘I’m truly grateful to God’

Jessica said, “I could have been a potential target for a predator, but luckily, I wasn’t. There were a few times when things felt uncomfortable, but they never escalated too much, thankfully. I’m truly grateful to God for this because many others haven’t been as fortunate, especially starting out young as I did. Having my mom (Catherine Jensen) with me all the time really made a difference."

She also spoke about her over-three-decade career as an actor, and navigating the complex world of Hollywood as a woman. Jessica said, "I never let my guard down [as an actor]. I was always pretty tough, pretty in-your-face about it. I probably channelled more of that tough, masculine energy. When I look back at why I was probably so tough for so much of my life, it was probably just to safeguard myself from a lot of people."

Jessica Alba's career

Jessica has played a variety of roles ranging from light comedy to gritty drama since beginning her career. She made her feature film debut in 1993 in Hollywood Pictures' comedy Camp Nowhere (1994). She branched out into TV in 1994 with a recurring role in Nickelodeon's popular comedy series The Secret World of Alex Mack (1994).

Her first starring role in a major studio film was the Honey (2003). In 2005 she starred opposite Bruce Willis in the critically acclaimed Sin City (2005). She then starred as Sue Storm ‘The Invisible Girl’ in Marvel's action-franchise blockbuster Fantastic Four (2005). Some of her other films include Valentine's Day (2010), Spy Kids 4: All the Time in the World (2011), and Sin City: A Dame to Kill For (2014).

News / Entertainment / Hollywood
