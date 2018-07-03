Important to talk to my daughters about sexual harassment I faced, says Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba spoke about the sexual harassment she faced in Hollywood and the actor says it is important to educate people, especially her daughters, about consent.

Speaking on CNN’s Talk Asia, the 37-year-old actor said she “quickly” learnt how to handle the uncomfortable situation and things did not get worse. “A lot of different situations, I had to learn quickly how to get myself out of them, so it never got to a place, but sure, I’ve been in lots of different situations,” she said.

“That’s why it’s important for me to talk to my girls about them knowing you have control over your body and over situations you want to put yourself in, and there’s warning signs and there’s that feeling in your stomach and you have to listen to that feeling, because usually you get that feeling before anything ever happens,” she added, admitting that it would be “different” to speak to her son about this.

Alba has two daughters Honor (nine), Haven (six) and six-month-old son, Hayes, with husband Cash Warren. Hollywood is still reeling under the heated protests and discourse about sexual misconduct, as multiple allegations of abuse and rape continue to surface against disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein.

The actor said Hollywood is yet to see a “shift” after the #MeToo movement that served as an initiative for women from all walks of life to raise their voice against harassment, but said she has not abandoned hope. “Have I seen more women headlining movies, directing movies, writing movies, producing movies than before, and TV? I don’t know if there’s been that big of a shift yet, but I think people are at least trying and there’s an awareness around it and how imbalanced it really is,” she said.

The actor also reflected on teaching her children to be kind and to respect nature. “They have a good life. They have a really good life and I want them to be appreciative, and I also want them to be curious. I think that know-it-alls are the worst, and the second you’re not learning, then what’s the point?” she said.

