Barack Obama has finally taken a decision on Kamala Harris after multiple conversations with her and thinks she is…

Former President Barack Obama and Vice President Kamala Harris have been in constant touch since Harris announced her presidential candidacy on Sunday, according to an NBC News report. After which the former president has finally taken a decision on whether he should be endorsing the vice president. Barack Obama fully supports Kamala Harris in her bid to presidency and will endorse her soon; Report

The NBC report quotes four unnamed sources claiming Obama has privately fully supported Harris’s candidacy and plans to endorse her soon. One source mentions in the report, "He has been in regular contact with her and thinks she's been off to a great start."

While many prominent Democrats have already endorsed Harris, Obama has kept his support private. The timing of his public endorsement is still uncertain, report stated.

Despite his public silence, in the backdoor Obama is also providing Harris guidance on campaign strategies, drawing from his own experience in running successful presidential campaigns. Report claims he sees himself as a resource for Harris as she navigates her high-stakes campaign, with only about 100 days left until Election Day.

Why is Obama silent on endorsing Kamala Harris?

There can be several reasons behind Barack Obama's silence, significant one being his apprehension of GOP considering Kamala's wild card entry into the US election as undemocratic. Vance has already called Democrats ‘undemocratic’ for picking Kamala without a due election process.

He also doesn't want to overshadow President Joe Biden's recent announcements, including his Oval Office address. Another reports suggests that Obama and Harris may wish to create a significant moment with his endorsement, separate from other political events.

Reports suggest Michelle Obama is also supportive of Harris's candidacy. Eric Schultz, a senior adviser to Obama, recently stated, "President Obama looks forward to helping Democrats up and down the ballot make the case to voters this fall." He added that Obama's involvement will be strategically impactful, particularly where his influence can be most effective.

Why is Barack Obama's endorsement key for Kamala Harris?

Obama is one of the only high-profile Democrats who has been silent over Harris. His silence over Kamala candidacy is being labelled as a ‘snub’ by the Republicans. NY Post has even filed a story claiming, “Obama’s very upset because he knows she can’t win,” the Biden family source told The Post." Hence, Kamala will be eager to get popular Barack Obama by her side as soon as possible.

Harris has a long history with Obama, having been an early supporter of his 2008 campaign. She was also given a speaking role at the 2012 Democratic National Convention. Obama has supported Harris in her past political endeavours, including her campaigns for California Attorney General and U.S. Senate in 2016.