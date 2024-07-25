Watch Fox News guest call Kamala Harris 'original hawk tuah' girl, gets butchered for ‘gutter nonsense’

With only about 100 days left until the United States votes for its 47th president, the election narrative has reached a new low. During a Fox News election coverage show, guest Alec Lace crossed the line of decency by calling Kamala Harris “the original Hawk Tuah girl.” Fox News guest condemned for calling Kamala Harris ‘the original Hawk Tuah girl’ in reference to her decades old romance.

During the show, he commented, “There’s this DEI press secretary telling you that the DEI vice president is the future of the party, but the future looks kind of dim for the Democrats. But this is no shocker. Kamala Harris is the original Hawk Tuah girl. That's how she got where she is, and the party is going downhill if it’s in her hands.” The female anchor responded, “That was tough; that was harsh,” while the other guest and co-anchor in the studio smiled sheepishly.

Elated by his controversial comment and eager for viral attention, Alec Lace later rushed to X to gauge people's reactions. Accompanying a video of his remark, he posted the question, “Did I go too far on FOX News calling Kamala Harris the OG Hawk Tuah girl, or am I right on target?”

Watch Fox News guest call Kamala Harris Hawk Tuah girl

His post, viewed by over 3million users got close to ten thousand responses, forty four thousand likes and seven thousand shares.

Even as many right wing users hailed him for his 'brutal comment' several netizens condemned him for his demeaning behaviour. Lace who's X profile refers to him as “Father of 4 | Host of First Class Fatherhood | Host of The Alec Lace Show” was called out for making such a comment despite endorsing himself as a fatherhood voice"

What are netizens saying about the Hawk Tuah remark?

"Quick question....since your whole persona is being a father and you pretend to be good. I'm curious...if someone said this about your little "princess" on national TV then bragged about it on Twitter would you beat his ass or laugh it off? You're not clever. You're a f**king douche." Fred Wellman commented.

Farmer Stoolie an assumed Republican stated, “Talking about her sexual past isn't productive. Focus on the issues. Act like an adult. This type of behaviour hurts conservatives in the long run.”

You have a book titled “first class fatherhood” and you engage in this gutter nonsense? Focus on the real issues (and there are plenty!) instead of embarrassing yourself and your family on national television." Angus Davis

Where Cindy Calland stated he just alienated his female followers, "If you want to alienate moderate female voters, you are right over the target." -