FBI finally confirms ‘a bullet, whether whole or fragmented’ grazed Donald Trump's ear during assassination attempt

On Friday, the FBI confirmed that not any glass debris or shell, “a bullet, whether whole or fragmented into smaller pieces,” struck former US president Donald Trump's ear during an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania. Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(AP)

Trump brutally torched FBI Director Christopher Wray for saying that they have “some question about whether or not it’s a bullet or shrapnel that, you know, hit his ear.”

“FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress yesterday that he wasn’t sure if I was hit by shrapnel, glass, or a bullet (the FBI never even checked!), but he was sure that Crooked Joe Biden was physically and cognitively ‘uneventful’ – Wrong!” Trump said.

Now, the FBI said in a statement that “What struck former President Trump in the ear was a bullet, whether whole or fragmented into smaller pieces, fired from the deceased subject’s rifle.”

ALSO READ| Trump brutally slams FBI director for questioning if he was really hit by a bullet

Director Wray was providing updates on the FBI’s investigation into the assassination attempt

The gunman, 20-year-old Thomas Crooks, was shot and killed by law enforcement after he opened fire from an elevated position near Trump’s rally on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania. The attack took one spectator’s life and left two others critically injured.

The former president has not released medical records from his hospital treatment following the incident. However, his campaign did release a letter dated July 20 from Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, a former White House physician. Jackson stated that he had been evaluating and treating Trump’s wound daily since the shooting and confirmed that Trump had “sustained a gunshot wound to the right ear.”

Trump referred to the FBI's new statement in a post on Truth Social, expressing a sense of closure. “I assume that’s the best apology that we’ll get from Director Wray, but it is fully accepted!,” he wrote.

House Speaker Mike Johnson also criticized Wray’s earlier testimony on Thursday, saying, “We’ve all seen the video, we’ve seen the analysis, we’ve heard it from multiple sources in different angles that a bullet went through his ear. I’m not sure it matters that much.”

ALSO READ| Trump meets with Israel's PM Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago, says ‘Third World War’ could happen if he loses

Before the FBI issued its definitive statement, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., had written to Wray, urging him to amend his testimony. Graham said that “the attempted assassin’s bullet ripped the upper part” of Trump’s ear and argued that this should not be a matter of dispute.

Following the FBI’s statement, Graham expressed his relief on X (formerly Twitter): “Glad the FBI confirmed what everyone else knew. It was a bullet that struck President Trump. The statement by the FBI Director should’ve never been made.”