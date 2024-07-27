Trump meets with Israel's PM Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago, says ‘Third World War’ could happen if he loses

Donald Trump welcomed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara at Mar-a-Lago on Friday. During the meeting, the former president claimed that the present-day global conflicts could escalate into the Third World War should he lose the 2024 presidential race. This still image taken from an Israeli Government Press Office video shows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and his wife Sara (R) being welcomed by former US President Donald Trump at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, on July 26, 2024.(AFP)

Trump meets with Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago

During his meeting with Netanyahu, Trump took a dig at his rival Kamala Harris, claiming that she is “worse” on the matters of the Middle East, per Fox News. The GOP nominee told reporters that the Israel-Hamas conflict could be headed for a full-blown war if the issues are not resolved quickly, which, according to him, is only possible if he wins the November election.

“We'll see how it goes. But if it all works out, if we win, it'll be very simple. It's all going to work out. And very quickly. If we don't, you're going to end up with major wars in the Middle East. And maybe a third World War,” Trump said, adding, “You are closer to a third World War right now than at any time since the Second World War. We've never been so close because we have incompetent people running the country.”

Trump's meeting with the Israeli prime minister at his Florida property comes after Netanyahu met President Joe Biden and the vice president in Washington, DC, earlier this week. In her comments after the meeting, Harris said that she “will always ensure that Israel is able to defend itself, including from Iran and Iran-backed militias such as Hamas and Hezbollah,” per the outlet.

However, the Democratic nominee's condemnation of Israel's actions in Gaza reportedly left Netanyahu upset, Axios reported. An Israeli official told the outlet that the prime minister was irked when Harris mentioned the civilian deaths in Gaza and the “dire humanitarian situation there.” “When our enemies see the U.S. and Israel are aligned, it increases the chances for a hostage deal and decreases the chances for a regional escalation,” the official added.