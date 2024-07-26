Trump brutally slams FBI director for questioning if he was really hit by a bullet

Donald Trump slammed the FBI director who questioned whether he was actually struck by a bullet at the Pennsylvania rally on July 13. The former president called out Christopher Wray on his social media platform Truth Social on Thursday. “No wonder the once storied FBI has lost the confidence of America!” Trump wrote referring to Wray's statement during the Congressional hearing on Wednesday. Donald Trump slams FBI Director Christopher Wray for doubting whether the former president was actually struck by a bullet at the time of his attempted assassination(AP)

Trump brutally slams FBI Director Christopher Wray

The Republican nominee not only called out Wray but also took a dig at Joe Biden, calling him “crooked.” “FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress yesterday that he wasn’t sure if I was hit by shrapnel, glass, or a bullet (the FBI never even checked!), but he was sure that Crooked Joe Biden was physically and cognitively ‘uneventful’ – Wrong!” he wrote.

Trump's statement comes after Wray expressed his doubts regarding the ear injury he sustained when the 20-year-old gunman, Thomas Matthew Crooks, fired eight bullets. “With respect to former President Trump, there’s some question about whether or not it’s a bullet or shrapnel that hit his ear,” the FBI director said while responding to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan.

“That’s why he knows nothing about the terrorists and other criminals pouring into our Country at record levels. His only focus is destroying J6 Patriots, Raiding Mar-a-Lago, and saving Radical Left Lunatics, like the ones now in D.C. burning American flags and spray painting over our great National Monuments - with zero retribution.” the ex-POTUS continued in his social media rant.

“No, it was, unfortunately, a bullet that hit my ear, and hit it hard. There was no glass, there was no shrapnel. The hospital called it a ‘bullet wound to the ear,’ and that is what it was. No wonder the once storied FBI has lost the confidence of America!” he concluded.