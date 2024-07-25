FBI Director raises doubts on whether Donald Trump's ear was grazed by bullet during assassination attempt

FBI Director Christopher Wray has expressed doubts over if Donald Trump was shot in the course of an attempted assassination at a Pennsylvania political rally. FBI Director Christopher Wray appears before the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on July 24, 2024. (AFP)

During his testimony to the US House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, Wray disclosed that the FBI was still investigating whether it was some shrapnel or bullet that struck Trump's ear during the shooting.

“With respect to former President Trump, there's some question about whether or not it's a bullet or shrapnel that hit his ear. I don't know right now whether that bullet, in addition to causing the grazing, could have landed somewhere else,” he responded to legislators' question if the FBI knew where all eight bullets fired by 20-year-old shooter Thomas Crooks at the rally.

“My understanding is that either it [a bullet] or some shrapnel is what grazed his ear,” he added.

FBI reveals shooter searched ‘How far away was Oswald from Kennedy’

Initial accounts on the day of the shooting suggested that Trump might have been hurt by a shard of glass when a bullet struck the teleprompter. However, this notion was refuted when images showed that both glass screens remained intact after the attack.

Wray further revealed that the gunman had searched for assassination of President John F. Kennedy prior to the attack.

A week prior to the shooting, Wray claimed that the gunman searched online, “How far away was Oswald from Kennedy?”

Also Read: THIS Royal name surfaces in top-secret FBI memos on Profumo affair

On November 22, 1963, shooter Lee Harvey Oswald killed Kennedy from a sniper's position in Dallas. While the suspect had demonstrated a strong interest in well-known figures, Wray claimed no overt signs of an ideological motivation had been found.

According to the investigators, they have compiled a thorough itinerary of Crooks' travels and internet activities, but they are still unsure of his exact motivation or why he targeted Trump.

The FBI still believes that Crooks, who was shot and killed by a countersniper from the Secret Service, acted alone.