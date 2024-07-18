Viral clip shows Trump shooter Thomas Crooks suspiciously walking around before assassination bid: Watch

A new viral video claims to show Trump shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks suspiciously walking around before attempting to assassinate the former president. This video surfaced as a new report claimed Crooks was spotted with a rangefinder before the shooting. Trump shooter Thomas Crooks suspiciously was seen suspiciously walking around before assassination bid (Bethel Park School District via AP)

A sniper from a local tactical team that had been deployed to assist the Secret Service at the Pennsylvania rally took a picture of Crooks and saw him looking through a rangefinder minutes before shooting, a local law enforcement officer told CBS News. The sniper was one of three snipers who were inside the building from the roof of which Crooks opened fire.

The Secret Service is receiving massive criticism for failing to protect Donald Trump, and Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle is being asked to resign. Amid the backlash, Cheatle has claimed that the agency did not put the guard on the roof because it was too slanted. Crooks was killed by Secret Service snipers only after he had already injured Trump and two other people, and killed firefighter Corey Comperatore.

‘How do you not see a weird shady dude walking around the buildings…’

Many users reacted to the above video, with one user commenting, “He should have been detained just for having a rangefinder in close proximity to the President and been questioned. Why would anyone have a device like that? How did he even get it inside the area?” “At some point, when multiple massive unprecedented security failures after security failures occur back to back - people get understandably suspicious. The completely inability for a reasonable explanation from Secret Service fans the flames of suspicion even more,” wrote one user, while another said, “It is a miracle Donald Trump is alive today.”

“The Secret Service needs to be held accountable for the leading candidate in the presidential race of 2024 almost being ass*ssinated,” one user commented. Another said, “How do you not see a weird shady dude walking around the buildings, scoping out where to place that ladder, while looking for the perfect rooftop and all in your view. If this doesn’t stink to high heavens of the people who want Trump gone, then you’re far too gone to be saved.” “The incompetence of this entire operation has surpassed epic proportions and the Director has not been fired. This leads to so many more questions,” wrote one user.