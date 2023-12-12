close_game
News / Cities / Delhi News / FBI director Christopher Wray visits Delhi Police headquarters

FBI director Christopher Wray visits Delhi Police headquarters

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 12, 2023 03:12 PM IST

FBI director Christopher A Wray discussed various issues related to terrorism, cyber frauds and fake call centres with the senior officials of the Delhi Police

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director Christopher A Wray visited the Delhi Police headquarters and met Commissioner Sanjay Arora and other senior officials on Tuesday.

FBI director Christopher A Wray meets commissioner Sanjay Arora at the Delhi Police headquarters on Tuesday.
Accompanied by a US delegation, Wray discussed various issues related to terrorism, cyber frauds and fake call centres, the officials said.

Wray, who reached India on Monday, is on a three-day visit to India, met CBI chief Praveen Sood on Monday to discuss key issues such as the extradition of suspects wanted by India and cyber-enabled financial crimes, with the US official’s visit coming against the backdrop of an alleged plot to kill a pro-Khalistan leader on American soil.

The FBI director is also expected to hold separate meetings with the heads of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Intelligence Bureau and Research and Analysis Wing, and National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval.

