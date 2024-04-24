 FBI Director Christopher Wray warns US could face ‘coordinated terror attack’ similar to Moscow concert massacre - Hindustan Times
FBI Director Christopher Wray warns US could face ‘coordinated terror attack’ similar to Moscow concert massacre

BySumanti Sen
Apr 24, 2024 09:35 PM IST

Christopher Wray has claimed that the FBI is "increasingly concerned" about a "coordinated terror attack" on the US as the Israel-Hamas conflict continues

FBI Director Christopher Wray has claimed that the FBI is "increasingly concerned" about a "coordinated terror attack" on the US as the Israel-Hamas conflict continues. He has warned that an attack similar to the Moscow concert hall massacre could potentially unfold.

FBI Director Christopher Wray warns the US could face a ‘coordinated terror attack’ (REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy)(REUTERS)
Wray said that the terrorism threat to the US was "already elevated" before the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel. However, now it has been raised o a "whole other level". He warned that an attack on America may "not be that different from what you saw against the concert hall in Russia a few weeks ago from ISIS-K."

‘We are increasingly concerned’

Wray said that "lone actors or small radicalized groups" in the US may consider carrying out an attack in a public place. "As I look back over my career in law enforcement I'm hard-pressed to come up with a time when I've seen so many different threats all elevated at the same time, whether it's threats from China, Russia, Iran, the terrorist threats, both foreign and domestic terrorism threats," he told NBC News.

“We are increasingly concerned [about] the potential for some kind of coordinated attack here in the homeland, which may be not that different from what you saw against the concert hall in Russia a few weeks ago from ISIS-K,” Wray added.

Previously, Wray warned Congress that the US is threatened after events overseas. "Our most immediate concern has been that individuals or small groups will draw twisted inspiration from the events in the Middle East to carry out attacks here at home," Wray told the House Appropriations Committee. "But now increasingly concerning is the potential for a coordinated attack here in the homeland, akin to the ISIS-K attack we saw at the Russia Concert Hall a couple weeks ago."

Wray also said in the past that terrorists are using "mafia-like tactics" to plan "coordinated attacks" on the US. "Foreign terrorists, including ISIS, al-Qaida, and their adherents, have renewed calls for attacks against Jewish communities here in the United States and across the West in statements and propaganda,” he said.

He added, "The foreign terrorist threat and the potential for a coordinated attack here in the homeland, like the ISIS-K attack we saw at the Russia Concert Hall a couple of weeks ago, is now increasingly concerning. October 7 and the conflict that's followed will feed a pipeline of radicalization and mobilization for years to come."

