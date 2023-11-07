Pennsylvania woman says October 7 Hamas attack was 'glorious,' calls terrorists ‘freedom fighters’: Watch

A woman who is believed to be a University of Pennsylvania student was heard in a video saying the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel was“glorious, joyful, and powerful” during a demonstration. She was also heard appreciating the terrorist organisation. A woman who is believed to be aUniversity of Pennsylvania student was heard in a video saying the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel was“glorious, joyful, and powerful” during a demonstration (@RitchieTorres/X)

The incident took place when the Philly Palestine Coalition marched against the Gaza assault recently. The woman, in the video, was also heard referring to Hamas terrorists as “freedom fighters.”

“Do you guys remember the photo of the kids and men laughing and smiling as they sat on top of the Israeli military jeep captured by our freedom fighters? Do you remember that picture? How about the picture of the bulldozer breaking through the border? Do you remember that picture?” the woman is heard saying.

“And the several other joyful and powerful images of which came from the glorious October 7. I want you to picture those in your mind. I want you all to remember how you felt when you saw those images and heard the news,” she added.

While some outlets have named the woman, New York Post said that it was unable to confirm if she is a UPenn student.

“I remember feelings so empowered and happy, so confident that victory was near and so tangible, “she said. “I want all of you to hold that feeling in your hearts. Never let go of it. Channel it through every action you take. Bring it to the streets.

“Go down to the streets every day and don’t ever let them feel that you quietly accept this genocide,” the student said of the Israeli airstrikes.

New York Post said while a spokesperson for the university refused to comment, they did refer to the president’s remarks on antisemitism at a trustees meeting. UPenn President Liz Magil said that there was a rise in antisemitic acts on campus like “swastikas and hateful graffiti” and “chants at rallies, captured on video and widely circulated, that glorify the terrorist atrocities of Hamas, that celebrate and praise the slaughter and kidnapping of innocent people, and that question Israel’s very right to exist.”

Denouncing such acts, Magil said, “I condemn personally these hateful – hateful – antisemitic acts and words, which are nothing but inhumane. And I assure you that Penn has and will investigate any act of hate on our campus and take full action in accordance with our policies and our laws.”

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!