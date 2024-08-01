Prince William adds two close friends related to George and Louis to Royal payroll after dropping Camilla’s sister

Prince William is making key changes to his royal household staff. In a recent restructuring, the Prince of Wales has appointed two close friends for new roles within the royal team. Both men are godparents to Prince George and Prince Louis. These appointments coincide with the departure of Annabel Elliot, Queen Camilla’s sister, from the royal payroll who had served the family for over two decades. Britain's Prince William looks on during a visit to Lambeth to mark the first year of the homelessness initiative Homewards, in London, Britain, July 11, 2024. REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska/Pool(REUTERS)

Prince William is reshaping Duchy Staff

Since inheriting the 1300-acre Duchy of Cornwall upon his father's ascension to the throne, Prince William has been making changes to the estate's management. Lately, he has brought in two of his closest friends, Harry Aubrey-Fletcher and William van Cutsem, to join the Duchy's staff. These individuals are also the godparents to Williams’ kids Prince George and Prince Louis. Their new roles mark a shift in the estate's personnel and highlight the Prince's dependence on a reliable inner circle.

Also read: Prince William and Harry's uncle Lord Robert Fellowes dies at 82

What are the new roles?

As per GB news, the next in line to the throne served as an usher at the weddings of both Aubrey-Fletcher and van Cutsem. At present, these near companions are set to take on roles as counsel to the estate's board—a piece of land William acquired the previous year, which generates him a yearly earnings of £23 million. The Duchy of Cornwall, founded in 1337 by King Edward III, manages 135,000 acres of land owned by the royal family throughout England.

As per the news outlet, Van Cutsem, Prince George's godfather, is a chartered surveyor with expertise in commercial property development. Meanwhile, Prince Louise’s godfather Fletcher, “oversees a collection of rural businesses in Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire, Berkshire, and West Sussex.”

Also read: Prince William cuts Queen Camilla's sister from Royal payroll; ‘he would no longer employ…'

The changes follow a Telegraph report stating that the 42-year-old decided to drop his interior designer from the Royal payroll, Annabel Elliot. Elliot, the 75-year-old sister of Queen Camilla, was originally appointed to the role by King Charles during his time as Prince of Wales. While sources close to the Prince have confirmed the change, they have emphasised that the decision is not a reflection of Elliot's professional capabilities or the work she has completed.